India finish with 16 gold medals at Asian Airgun Championships

Indian shooters continued their dominance claiming five gold medals on the final day of the Asian Airgun Championships to sign off with a total of 25 medals in Taoyuan, Taipei.

India finished with 16 gold, five silver and four bronze.

On the last day of the competition, Yash Vardhan and Shreya Agrawal bagged three gold medals each.

Yash finished on top in 10m Air Rifle men’s junior event. He then clinched the yellow metal in Team competition with his partners — Keval Prajpati and Aishwary Tomar.

Yash scored 249.5, while Keval and Aishwary shot 247.3 and 226.1 for silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier Vardhan and Shreya combined to win the Mixed Team Rifle junior event.

Shreya won the gold in the 10m Air Rifle women’s junior event. She also won the Team gold along with Mehuli Ghosh and Kavi Chakkaravarthy.

Shreya’s gold winning 24-shots ended on an impressive 252.5, while Mehuli settled for individual bronze with an effort of 228.3. Kavi was fourth.

Indian shooting’s next assignment is scheduled at Al Ain, UAE where the ISSF Shotgun World Cup stage two commences on April 5.