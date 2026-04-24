ENC 2026: India confirm coaching staff for Esports Nations Cup debut in Riyadh

India’s coaching line-up for the inaugural edition of the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC) has been confirmed, marking the official start of player selection for the country’s campaign at the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh from November 2-29, 2026.

The Esports Foundation (EF) has appointed over 700 Game Coaches representing National Team Partners (NTPs) from more than 100 nations. NODWIN Gaming, India’s NTP, has selected coaches across key titles. Their responsibilities include identifying players, defining team strategy, and building competitive lineups.

The coaches for different games at the ENC are as follows:

DOTA 2: Moin Ejaz (NO_Chanc3). He has over a decade of experience and won a bronze medal for India at the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 in Birmingham.