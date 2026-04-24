ENC 2026: India confirm coaching staff for Esports Nations Cup debut in Riyadh

India’s coaching line-up for the inaugural edition of the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC) has been confirmed, marking the official start of player selection for the country’s campaign at the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh from November 2-29, 2026.
The Esports Foundation (EF) has appointed over 700 Game Coaches representing National Team Partners (NTPs) from more than 100 nations. NODWIN Gaming, India’s NTP, has selected coaches across key titles. Their responsibilities include identifying players, defining team strategy, and building competitive lineups.
The coaches for different games at the ENC are as follows:
DOTA 2: Moin Ejaz (NO_Chanc3). He has over a decade of experience and won a bronze medal for India at the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 in Birmingham.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Rahul (Ayogi). He has worked as an analyst, manager, and coach, guiding Blind Esports and Team SouL to titles including BGMI Pro Series 2023, BGMI Masters Series Season 3, Chennai Esports Global Championship 2025, and BGIS 2026.
VALORANT: Abhishek Bajaj (GodspeedxD). He has won titles with Reckoning Esports, Bleed Esports, Grayfox Esports, and Velocity Esports.
League of Legends: Pankaj Upadhyay (KAKA). He is regarded as one of India’s top players and has represented the country multiple times internationally.
MOBA Legends: 5v5!: Steve Vitug (Dale) from the Philippines. He led Omega Esports to a top-six finish at the World Championship in 2021 and Falcon Esports to a top-six finish in 2023.
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS: Pratik Mehra (Aurum). He led Fnatic to a win at PUBG Mobile All Stars India 2019, a runner-up finish at PUBG Mobile India Series 2020, and a top-eight finish at the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ashrit Goyal (notyAshritB). He finished second at South Asia Nationals 2022 and recorded consistent top-seven finishes across Asia Pacific competitions.
Rocket League: Nirjhar Mitra (jocse). He represented India at the Asian Nations Cup qualifiers and the Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 regional finals, and won the Esportz Premier Series 2022.
Honor of Kings: Gradyano Valendy (Rinnqt) from Indonesia. He previously coached Rex Regum Qeon and competed in qualification pathways for the Esports World Cup 2024 and the Honor of Kings World Championship 2024.
The ENC is a nation-based esports competition. Unlike regular tournaments where private teams compete, the ENC allows players to represent their own country or territory. The event will take place in Riyadh from November 2 to 29, 2026. Qualification events will be held across markets, giving numerous players a chance to earn a spot on the global stage.
The ENC is made to bring structure to international esports. It works to help countries build talent pipelines. The tournament has a $45 million backing, including a $20 million prize pool. Every player and coach in the same finishing position earns the same amount. First place gets $50,000 per player, second gets $30,000, and third gets $15,000. For chess players, this means serious prize money and equal recognition alongside other esports athletes.