Sunday, August 15, 2021
Independence Day: India’s sportstars on what representing the country means to them

India's sporting fraternity celebrates 75th Independence day, explain what representing the country across the world means to them.

Updated: August 15, 2021 11:48:15 am
India's sporting fraternity celebrates 75th Independence Day

As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, India’s sportstars tweeted what representing the nation by carrying the flag around the world meant to them.

Legendary sporting personalities from across disciplines took to Twitter including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India’s flagbearer and boxer Mary Kom, former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman, among others posted wishes as India celebrated its 75th Independence Day.

Mary Kom was part of India’s Tokyo Olympics contingent present at the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations. She along with many others from Team India including men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh posted photos from Saturday’s event with the Red Fort in the background.

Meanwhile Tendulkar posted a pic from his playing days and said, “I have always worn the Flag of India flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th Independence Day to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!”

Here are top sports reactions:

