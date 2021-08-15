Independence Day: India’s sportstars on what representing the country means to them

As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, India’s sportstars tweeted what representing the nation by carrying the flag around the world meant to them.

Legendary sporting personalities from across disciplines took to Twitter including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India’s flagbearer and boxer Mary Kom, former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman, among others posted wishes as India celebrated its 75th Independence Day.

Mary Kom was part of India’s Tokyo Olympics contingent present at the Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations. She along with many others from Team India including men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh posted photos from Saturday’s event with the Red Fort in the background.

Meanwhile Tendulkar posted a pic from his playing days and said, “I have always worn the Flag of India flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th Independence Day to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!”

Here are top sports reactions:

It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l4wlgmlGmQ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 15, 2021

Stand by them in their lowest to see them reach the 🔝 in all its glory! 🇮🇳 A week ago, India witnessed its best-ever #Olympics in 100 years… giving its countrymen these GOOSEBUMPS moments 🤩#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V8NcsELVo6 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 15, 2021

My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/q4vuztXsPO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2021

A Big thank you to Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Sir for inviting and hosting all of us over a High Tea at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #Olympians #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/iM2THEkeJX — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 15, 2021

Happy Independence Day to all my Indian friends 🙏🏻#IndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/5mkECbxhj8 — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 15, 2021

It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/NHhK2qPeQj — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) August 15, 2021

Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/axRP9oL9Jq — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 15, 2021

भारत हमेशा सर आँखों पर! I have always worn the 🇮🇳 flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/9XwUmau31O — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2021

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तोह बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ सभी भारतवासियों को ! pic.twitter.com/XVQjDmgxg4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021