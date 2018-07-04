India a strong candidate for hosting 2032 Olympics: Consul General of Japan

India a strong candidate for hosting 2032 Olympics, says Consul General of Japan. (Source: File) India a strong candidate for hosting 2032 Olympics, says Consul General of Japan. (Source: File)

Stating that 21st century is a period for India to achieve “many goals,” Ryoji Noda, Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai said India will be a strong candidate for hosting the Olympics in 2032.

“Bilateral relations between Japan and India is more than excellent. What do you think what will come next? We are in the 21st century and I believe that it is the century for India to achieve many goals….Tokyo Olympics will be held in 2020, Paris Olympics in 2024, Los Angles Olympics in 2028 and for the next Olympics in 2032, India will be a very strong candidate,” said Noda while speaking at an event held in Ganpat University on Wednesday.

“What I want to say here is; many things will happen to India in 21st century and Japan is very ready to fully support India to achieve it’s goals. For example, more investments from Japan, technology transfers, etc,” he added. He said Japan will also collaborate in helping India “handle air and sea pollution, trash and plastic pet-botlle recycling.”

Pointing to the financial aid provided to the Ahmedabad metrorail and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project in Gujarat, the Japanese Consul General also observed how India will emerge as the most populous nation by 2028 and how the population of Ahmedabad will double by 2050.

