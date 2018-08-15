Independence Day Live: Wishes, Greetings, Reactions from sportspersons on Independence Day

One team one goal..!! Team India is ready for ASIAN GAMES 2018.. wish us luck 👍👍 Iam extremely Proud nd happy to lead our national team at ASIAD.. Let's do it girls.. 💪💪 #teamindia #asiangames2018 #jakarta #oneteamonedream #indiabasketball #basketball #kseb

A post shared by Jeena Skaria Ps (@jeenaskariaps) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:41am PDT