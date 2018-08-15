Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

  • Independence Day Live: Wishes, Greetings, Reactions from sportspersons on Independence Day
Independence Day Live: As India celebrates 72nd year of Independence Day, here is how the sportspersons are sending their wishes.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 15, 2018 9:24:26 am
Independence Day Live Independence Day Live: India celebrates 72nd Independence Day on August 15, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

Independence Day Live: India is celebrating their 72nd Independence Day on August 15, 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi as India celebrates the 72nd Independence Day. Wishes are also coming from former and current sportspersons all across India to mark the occasion. From former tennis ace Vijay Amritraj to current Asian Games athletes, several sportspersons are sharing their wishes on Independence Day.

Live Blog

09:24 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Anirban Lahiri wishes Independence Day
09:01 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
FC Pune City
08:54 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Wishes from Indian cricket team
08:31 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore sends his wishes
08:30 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Wishes from Heena Sidhu
08:29 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Narain Karthikeyan races to give his wishes!

08:19 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Happy Independence Day greetings from Somnath Devvarman
 

Happy independence day! Keep fighting to make things better!!

A post shared by Somdev Devvarman (@sdevvarman) on

08:18 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Boxer Manoj Kumar wishes Independence Day
08:18 (IST) 15 Aug 2018
Mumbai Indians wishes Independence Day
