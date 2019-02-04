In 53rd edition, Super Bowl gets its first male cheerleaders

It was the 53rd Super Bowl contest on Monday and yet one thing happened for the first time at America’s most-watched TV event – it featured male cheerleaders.

Advertising

The Rams cheerleaders Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron made history on Monday when they stood on the sidelines to cheer for their team. Napoleon and Quinton, who are classically trained dancers, auditioned for the Rams cheerleading along with 300 odd people last year. The duo stood out and were selected to become the first male cheerleaders in the history of National Football League.

Even though there had never been a ban on male cheerleaders in NFL as such, it was not until the first match of this season that men were included as a part of the cheerleading teams.

Other than the Rams duo becoming the first male cheerleaders for an NFL side, Jesse Hernandez appeared for the first time for New Orleans Saints earlier this season.

In an interview to CBS, Napolean had said, “The whole world, especially the world of entertainment, is in a place of being open. And if you can do the job then why not?” Meanwhile Quinton, who called it a fairytale, added, “I was, like, if we’re going to be here we need to make a statement, not just stand in the shadows and get intimidated.”

Advertising

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to capture a NFL record-tying sixth Super Bowl title. The victory, which moves the Patriots into a share of the all-time mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also a record sixth Super Bowl triumph for Tom Brady, who at 41 also became the oldest quarterback to win the championship game.