A world record falls as track and field is up and running

The world of athletics made its return in a unique manner with the Impossible Games being held in Oslo, Norway. The Bislett Stadium was set to host a Diamond League event but due to the restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic, had to settle for an exhibition event of sorts with athletes around the world taking part from their respective countries.

Warholm sets 300m hurdles record

Reigning 400m hurdles world champion Karsten Warholm clocked a time of 33.78s to break the 300m hurdles world record. He was racing against the clock and started from lane seven. The 24-year old broke Chris Rawlinson’s record set in 2002 by seven-tenths of a second.

📺 Watch Karsten Warholm shatter the world best in the 300m hurdles at tonight’s Impossible Games in Oslo! (Video via @nzaccardi)pic.twitter.com/9Mm8FYcrMe — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 11, 2020

Brothers in arms

The second star event of the Games was the brothers Jakob, Filip and Henrik Ingebrigtsen running at the Bislett Stadium, taking on Team Cheruiyot, which had five members of the Rongai Athletics Club including current world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot and 2017 winner Elijah Manangoi in Nairobi. The Norwegians, helped by better conditions, ran victorious with Jakob clocking a time of 4:50:01, breaking the European 2000m record. For the Kenyans, the high altitude, coupled with the rainy and windy conditions proved to be detrimental in putting up a better time with Cheruiyot finishing in 5:03:05

Dupontis wins thriller

While pole vault record holder Mondo Duplantis was warming up at the Bislett Stadium, his opponent Renaud Lavillenie was able to watch him from his couch at home after having pre-recorded his jumps in the runway at his home in Clermont-Ferrand last Tuesday. But his jumps were showcased alongside Duplantis’s attempts as if they were live attempts.

Watch | Armand Duplantis soars again to break own pole vault world record

Lavillenie’s first successful jump was when he cleared 5.81m. Duplantis would then respond with a similar jump. But after both men faltered at 5.86m initially, Duplantis pulled through after a shorter run up than usual in his third and final attempt to win the competition.

Wavelight

One of the showcases of the event was the use of the Wavelight technology. It is a system where lights, attached to the inside of a 400m track, are flashed at an assigned pace for select races. The purpose of the lights are to help athletes set faster times across track events and the aesthetics of the lights enhance the viewer experience. Wavelight was used in five events at the Impossible Games including the 1000m race, the Maurie Plant Memorial Race 2000m race, the 2500m men’s race, 3000m women’s race and the 10000m women’s race.

