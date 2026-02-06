Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif accepts suppressing hormone levels ahead of 2024 Paris edition

2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif revealed that she had undergone hormone treatments to lower her testosterone levels ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, she reaffirmed that she is not a ‘transgender’.

In an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe, Khelif said, “I have female hormones. And people don’t know this, but I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions,” she said. Khelif also confirmed she has the SRY gene, located on the Y chromosome that indicates masculinity. “Yes, and it’s natural,” she said, adding that she is “surrounded by doctors, a professor is monitoring me… For the Paris Games qualifying tournament, which took place in Dakar, I lowered my testosterone levels to zero”.