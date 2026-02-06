Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif accepts suppressing hormone levels ahead of 2024 Paris edition

Khelif was involved in the gender controversy along with Chinese Taipei boxer Lin Yu-ting, where it was claimed that both boxers were not eligible to feature in the women's category.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 09:46 PM IST
Gold medalist Algeria's Imane Khelif poses during a medals ceremony for the women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer OlympicsGold medalist Algeria's Imane Khelif poses during a medals ceremony for the women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. (AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist Imane Khelif revealed that she had undergone hormone treatments to lower her testosterone levels ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, she reaffirmed that she is not a ‘transgender’.

In an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe, Khelif said, “I have female hormones. And people don’t know this, but I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions,” she said. Khelif also confirmed she has the SRY gene, located on the Y chromosome that indicates masculinity. “Yes, and it’s natural,” she said, adding that she is “surrounded by doctors, a professor is monitoring me… For the Paris Games qualifying tournament, which took place in Dakar, I lowered my testosterone levels to zero”.

Khelif was involved in the gender controversy along with Chinese Taipei boxer Lin Yu-ting, where it was claimed that both boxers were not eligible to feature in the women’s category.

The boxer is aiming to compete in the 2028 Olympics and she knows that she will have to agree to the mandatory gender testing imposed by World Boxing, the new body recognized by the International Olympic Committee to run the sport of boxing.

The boxer, who aims to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, knows that she will have to agree to mandatory , a body recognized by the International Olympic Committee, and says she is ready.

“For the next Games, if I have to take a test, I will. I have no problem with that,” she said. “I’ve already taken this test. I contacted World Boxing, I sent them my medical records, my hormone tests, everything. But I haven’t had any response. I’m not hiding, I’m not refusing the tests.”

Khelif said it was for doctors and professors to “decide”, but stated: “We all have different genetics, different hormone levels. I’m not transgender. My difference is natural. This is who I am. I haven’t done anything to change the way nature made me. That’s why I’m not afraid.”

Story continues below this ad

Khelif hasn’t fought since the Paris Olympics as World Boxing prevent her from participating in the last year after she didn’t take the newly introduced chromosome test.

She said for her, it was “the logical next step”, but added that did not mean she was giving up on competing in two year’s time in LA. “Not at all. I want to… become the first person in Algerian sport to successfully defend their Olympic title,” she said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
T20 World Cup eve in Mumbai: Moon balls, blonde hair and days off
L-R: The T20 World Cup 2026 in India is also a homecoming for USA players Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netrawalkar and Shubham Ranjane. (PHOTO: USA Cricket/Instagram)
STATS CORNER: Why Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan could make history in T20 World Cup as an all-left-handed opening duo
Abhishek Sharma and the resurgent Ishan Kishan are set to officially open for the first time together for India at the Wankhede Stadium. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored the second fastest hundred in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup during the final match against England. (PTI Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News