I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East: Conor McGregor

Saturday, September 26, 2020
Conor McGregor said that he was coming out of retirement for a fight with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.

By: Sports Desk | September 26, 2020 4:09:34 pm

After announcing his retirement for the third time in June, Conor McGregor said that he was coming out of retirement for a fight with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East. “It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era,” he added.

The UFC star, 32, posted a series of tweets on Friday night explaining his inactivity since January, and announcing his next fight against Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, 41, has not fought since claiming the WBA welterweight crown with a stunning victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July last year. A bout against McGregor, who faced welterweight king Floyd Mayweather in 2017, would guarantee Pacquiao another lucrative payday as he nears the end of an illustrious boxing career.

