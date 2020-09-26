After announcing his retirement for the third time in June, Conor McGregor said that he was coming out of retirement for a fight with Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East. “It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era,” he added.

The UFC star, 32, posted a series of tweets on Friday night explaining his inactivity since January, and announcing his next fight against Pacquiao.

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Pacquiao, 41, has not fought since claiming the WBA welterweight crown with a stunning victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July last year. A bout against McGregor, who faced welterweight king Floyd Mayweather in 2017, would guarantee Pacquiao another lucrative payday as he nears the end of an illustrious boxing career.

