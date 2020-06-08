‘If you think I’m a racist, go f*** yourself’: Anthony Joshua hits back at critics of his protest speech

Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis (Source: Reuters) Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis (Source: Reuters)

Heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, who described racism as a ‘pandemic’ while addressing protesters at a Black Lives Matter march in London on Saturday, lashed out at those who called him a racist over parts of a speech he read out.

Joshua, one of Britain’s highest-profile sportsmen, joined a march through the streets of his home town of Watford before gathering in a park where he recited a poem written by a friend.

Part of his speech was cut and posted on social media where the boxing champion can be heard saying, “Show them where it hurts. Abstain from spending your money in their shops and economies, and invest in black-owned businesses.”

Following the backlash, Joshua reacted on Twitter saying, “If you think I’m a racist, go f*** yourself! If you watch the full video, the speech was passed around for someone to read and I took the lead.

“I personally spoke from the heart about the Watford community, ideas of us personally investing seven figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African/Caribbean community. Shops aren’t the issue here. Before you talk s***, you better boycott racism,” he added.

Marches and protests have been held all over the world in response to the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, U.S. on May 25. Four officers involved have since been charged over the death.

The 30-year-old Joshua was dressed in all black for the event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd