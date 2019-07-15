ICC World Cup, British GP and Wimbledon: All the dramatic results from ‘Super Sunday’

Sports enthusiasts across the globe had a Super Sunday as they got to see the first Super Over in the Cricket World Cup final, Novak Djokovic saving two match points to win his fifth Wimbledon title, and Lewis Hamilton winning the British Grand Prix for a record sixth time, all on the same day.

So what all happened on Super Sunday?

Wimbledon Men’s singles finals: Djokovic bests Federer in 5th-set tiebreaker

Djokovic defeated Federer 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 13-12 in the longest ever Wimbledon final, that lasted 4 hours and 57 minutes.

The world number one saved two match points to clinch his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major, shattering Federer’s bid to become the oldest Grand Slam champion. In the process, the Serb also became the first player in 71 years to win the title from two match points down, saving them in the 16th game of the deciding set.

British GP: Hamilton takes record sixth British GP win



There was plenty to cheer for the English, as Lewis Hamilton finished 25 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to win the British Grand Prix. The Formula One world champion won the race for a record sixth time, stretching his lead over Bottas to 39 points.

It was Hamilton’s seventh win in 10 races this season and the 80th of his career.

Cricket World Cup final: England win in extraordinary circumstances

England’s men’s cricket team won their maiden World Cup title in the least expected way. Both England and New Zealand finished on 241 in their respective 50 overs and for the first time in cricket history, a World Cup final was decided by Super Overs.

However, at the end of the two Super Overs, both teams were tied at 15 runs.

The Eoin Morgan-led side was deemed the winner because they had hit more boundaries than New Zealand in the match.

