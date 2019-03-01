‘Welcome back our hero’: Sports stars hail IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan’s return

Hailing Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman for his courage, former opener batsman Virender Sehwag said Friday that the nation is proud to have him back. After being in the custody of Pakistan Army for two days, the IAF pilot was returned to India at the Attari-Wagah border crossing.

Stating that the entire nation is proud of the IAF pilot for his valour, Sehwag tweeted, ” How proud we are to have you! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage ?? #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you. #WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis”

How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage ?? #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you.#WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis pic.twitter.com/IfqBFNNa3T — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1 March 2019

Eagerly waiting for wing commander #AbhinanadanVarthaman to put his foot on the Indian soil.Proud of him and his parents& the #IndianAirForce for inculcating the spirit he has shown & lived by.He is our true hero.Salutes to you Sir. #WelcomeBackAbinandan #IndianAirForce#JaiHind — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) 1 March 2019

Our soldier has finally returned to his motherland. Truly a symbol of mental strength and bravery.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 1 March 2019

In my time alive on this ?? planet, I haven’t seen a bigger hero. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 1 March 2019

Your bravery and selflessness is beyond measure. India is proud of you. ????#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #JaiHind ???? — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) 1 March 2019

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan So proud of the dignity and grace with which you braved a difficult time. Delighted that you are back. pic.twitter.com/YWV0BaDAvj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 March 2019

Welcome home #Abhinandanhero Real hero of our Nation.. This is where you belong..proud of you ???????????????????????? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1 March 2019

Welcome back Abhinandan sir, the entire nation is proud of your selflessness and bravery ! We salute you ???? Jai Hind!#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) 1 March 2019

The whole country is extremely proud of the selflessness, bravery and grit. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/x1gvdtxDwv — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1 March 2019

Welcome back Wing Commander Abhinandan .. you are our HERO in the truest sense.. The country salutes you and the bravery and dignity you have shown ???? #Respect #WelcomeBackAbinandan Jai Hind — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 1 March 2019

Welcome home to Wing Commander Abhinandan. #Abhinandan ???? — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 1 March 2019

Your bravery & patriotism is an inspiration to one & all. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan🇮🇳 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) March 1, 2019

Irrespective of the tough circumstances, you performed your duties so well, welcome back! #AbhinandanReturns — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 1, 2019

Welcome home Wing Commander #Abhinandan The citizens of this great nation salute you. You have lifted the morale of the country and inspired everyone. — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) March 1, 2019

Welcome home Wing Cmdr #AbhinandanVarthaman 🇮🇳 Saluting your bravery, humility, integrity and resolve. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 1, 2019

We salute your bravery #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🇮🇳 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 1, 2019

The nation salutes your valour , selflessness and grit. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/N432Qk2ajT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 1, 2019

A big salute to wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman #Abhinandan. He is the real hero #Hero. A very big salute to the defence team & IAF on the successful surgical strike. Great respect #respect to our PM Narendramodi ji @narendramodi.#JaiHind #Peace #Salute #IAF #Bravery. pic.twitter.com/RUvCZsha7w — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) March 1, 2019

Welcome home IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthamanji. Entire nation is proud of you. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) March 1, 2019

We all are proud of your courage Wing Commander Abhinandan!

Welcome back home. #WelcomeHomeAbinandan — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) March 1, 2019

Our brave pilot #Abhinanadan after having ejected on d other side of d boarder n being in thr captivity is back home.We r proud of u n all our armed https://t.co/Ify1t0VAmt dis escalated situation between d2 countries,also would like 2 recognize d humanitarian gesture #JaiHind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 1, 2019

#WelcomehomeAbhinandan. We bow to your courage and bravery. Jai hind🇮🇳 — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 1, 2019

The IAF pilot’s family members were greeted with a standing ovation when they boarded a flight to Amritsar, from where they would travel to the border crossing.

The IAF pilot landed in Pakistan’s custody when his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down after he engaged with Pakistan Air Force jets that violated Indian air space. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday announced that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman would be released as a gesture of peace and the first step to open negotiations with New Delhi.

India had sought the unconditional and immediate repatriation of the IAF pilot, underlining that his release could not be a bargaining chip.