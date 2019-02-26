‘Sudhar jao warna sudhaar denge’: Sportspersons laud IAF for striking JeM camp in Balakot

Toggle Menu
‘Sudhar jao warna sudhaar denge’: Sportspersons laud IAF for striking JeM camp in Balakothttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/iaf-strikes-jem-camp-balakot-sportspersons-5601199/

Sportspersons across the country lauded the brave act by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and some applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reaction to the deadly Pulwama attack.

IAF Air Strike: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and Suresh Raina saluted the IAF.

India on Tuesday confirmed a non-military strike on a major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the target was chosen to avoid civilian casualties and the camp was run by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

The strike was conducted after the Indian government said it received credible information about “another suicide terror attack” by JeM in various parts of the country. On February 14, the JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Earlier, sportspersons and cricketers had condemned the loss of lives in Pulwama with some making contributions towards the families of the slain CRPF personnel. State cricket units across the country also took down photos of Pakistani players in protest. On Sunday, Sachin Tendulkar raised Rs 15 lakh for the families of the slain CRPF personnel during an event in the capital.

