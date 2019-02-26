‘Sudhar jao warna sudhaar denge’: Sportspersons laud IAF for striking JeM camp in Balakot

India on Tuesday confirmed a non-military strike on a major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the target was chosen to avoid civilian casualties and the camp was run by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

The strike was conducted after the Indian government said it received credible information about “another suicide terror attack” by JeM in various parts of the country. On February 14, the JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack in Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Sportspersons across the country lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike and some praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reaction to the deadly Pulwama attack.

यह काम यदि वर्षों पहले हो जाता तो शायद ये आतंकवादी हमारे जवानों पे हमने करने की हिम्मत न करते। लेकिन अभी तक ऐसे हमलों की केवल निंदा करके ही काम चल जाता था। @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में देश बदल रहा है और भारत अब न केवल पलट कर जवाब देता है बल्कि घर मे घुसकर मारता भी है। #Balakot — Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) 26 February 2019

Indian Air Force 🇮🇳👏 Bohot Hard Bohot Hard #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 26 February 2019

Salute to the Indian Air Force. Shaandaar #IndiaStrikesBack — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 26 February 2019

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 But next time, let’s not wait for Pulwama or Uri to do what’s needed to be done. Strike Out Terrorism. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 26 February 2019

Hats off to the #IndianAirForce for their strike against terror. Every Indian is proud of you! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndiaStrikesBack — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) 26 February 2019

A Truly beautiful good morning . THANKS @narendramodi Sir🙏🏻 And brave hearts of our Indian Army. JAI HIND. 🇮🇳

Proud Indian💪🏻 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) 26 February 2019

The message is clear we won’t take terrorism at any cost, my salute to the IAF🇮🇳#JaiHind @IAF_MCC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 26 February 2019

Bravo to the #IndianAirForce! They have sent a much needed message against terror. We are proud of you. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 26 February 2019

My salute to #IAF for showing great courage in the face of adversity. A fitting reply to cowardice! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) 26 February 2019

Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! #IndianAirForce 🇮🇳🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) 26 February 2019

A big salute to the @IAF_MCC for the strike back. The country stands with you 🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack — Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) February 26, 2019

I salute #IndiaAirForce 🇮🇳 Jai Hind — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) February 26, 2019

Earlier, sportspersons and cricketers had condemned the loss of lives in Pulwama with some making contributions towards the families of the slain CRPF personnel. State cricket units across the country also took down photos of Pakistani players in protest. On Sunday, Sachin Tendulkar raised Rs 15 lakh for the families of the slain CRPF personnel during an event in the capital.