Arpinder Singh wins historic bronze medal at IAAF Continental Cup

Arpinder Singh clinched bronze medal at IAAF Continental Cup. (Source: AP) Arpinder Singh clinched bronze medal at IAAF Continental Cup. (Source: AP)

Arpinder Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the IAAF Continental Cup being held in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Competing in the triple jump event, Arpinder bagged the bronze medal with a finish of 16.59 metres behind Christian Taylor (17.59m) and Hugues Fabrice Zango (17.02m) who won the gold and silver medals respectively. Arpinder came into the event having won the gold medal at Asian Games in Indonesia. His gold finish ended India’s 48-year wait for the medal at the Asian Games.

Arpinder started with his medal winning jump of 16.59 before posting jumps of 16.45m, 16.06m and 16.33m. He didn’t go for the fifth jump with a better position already out of the way. The difference between the third and fourth varied by just 0.01 metres with Nelson Evora of Portugal posting 16.58 metres.

Taylor, from the USA, also started with the best showing of 17.59m with all of his other jumps paling in comparison. Silver medallist Zango from Burkina Faso achieved 17.02m on his third jump.

In the events that followed, Mohammad Anas finished fifth in the 400m race with a time of 45.72 seconds. In the 3000m steeplechase, Sudha Singh finished last (eighth).

Neeraj Chopra, too, tasted disappointed as he finished without a medal in javelin throw. His best of 80.24 metres didn’t prove to be enough for him to stand on the podium. In his third attempt his throw travelled over 85m but was out of the arc. Thomas Rohler of Germany won the gold medal for Europe with best of 87.07 metres, Chao-Tsun Cheng (Asia Pacific) finished second with 83.28 metres and Anderson Peters (Americas) with throw of 80.86m finished third.

In the last event of the day featuring Indians, Jinson Johnson finished sixth in the 1500m race. He clocked 3:41.72 to improve on his Asian Games timing of 3:44.72 but couldn’t match the non-Asiad opponents in the race. Elijah Manangoi of Kenya, representing Africa, clocked 3:40.00 with Maric Lewandowski (Poland) and Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) bagging silver and bronze with times of 3:40.42 and 3:40.80 respectively.

