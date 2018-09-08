Hriday Hazarika battles shoot-off to clinch gold at ISSF World Championships

Hriday Hazarika was tied with Iran’s Mohammed Amir Nekounam on 250.1 once the field was pruned to the regulation top eight. (Image Source: Twitter) Hriday Hazarika was tied with Iran’s Mohammed Amir Nekounam on 250.1 once the field was pruned to the regulation top eight. (Image Source: Twitter)

On Friday, as Hriday Hazarika was battling a shoot-off for the 10m Air Rifle junior title in Changwon, father Sarat was following the 16-year-old’s exploits between his lectures at the Narayanpur government college in Assam. Moments later, as Hazarika beat Iran’s Amir Mohammed Nekounam to become only the second Indian to clinch gold at the event after Navnath Fartade in 2006, proud senior Hazarika recalled his son’s chance-beginning.

“We got Hriday a wooden gun when he was three, and he would mockingly shoot birds with it,” said Sarat, who is the principal of the college and also owns a small tea-estate. “As he grew up, he would often accompany us to the annual fair in the town and would play the balloon air gun game. Sometimes, it would mean spending 1-2 hours as he would keep asking for more turns and tell the shop owner to keep changing the colour of balloons. One round cost Rs 10 and he made sure that we ran out of change. Now that he has become the champion, I am sure all those shopkeepers will ask for his autograph.”

At his father’s behest, Hazarika took up a number of sports like cricket and football as a child, before he was introduced to shooting in 2013 when a friend of his father invited him to a private college’s shooting range. There, with only two pistols and two rifles for 100 odd shooters, Hazarika learnt the basics under coach D Baruah before the family decided to rent an apartment in Guwahati and mother Ida moved with him.

After 14th place finishes at the National Games and National Championships in 2015, Hazarika won the junior title in 10m Air Rifle at the national championships in Pune in 2016 apart from finishing fourth in youth category. Although Hazarika drew a blank in last year’s nationals, he won his first world title with a gold at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany in June this year.

“I initially started with pistol but I was always eagerly watching the other kids train at the college with the two Air Rifles. But the shooting range at Narayanpur had limited facilities. So my father decided to send me to train at Guwahati. As I started winning medals, my mother decided to quit her job as school teacher and we would stay in Guwahati full-time. It was tough for the family as I am the only child and my father and grandmother would call me daily to talk,” recalls Hazarika.

After finishing sixth in qualification with a score of 627.3, Friday’s final saw Hazarika shoot ten scores of 10.7 or more before he was tied with Mohammed after 24 shots at 250.1. In the shoot-off, he scored 10.1 to edge out Mohammed by 0.1 point and the coach was following the final from Chennai, where he was officiating in another tournament.

“When Hriday came to train under me in 2015, his reflexes were strong,” says Indian rifle coach Deepak Kumar Dubey, who was following his ward while officiating a tournament in Chennai. “Like any other teenage shooter, he had less patience and we spent time working on it. And the junior title in 2016 nationals saw him spent more time in training. His strength has been his control and trigger movement, which he showed in final. In the last four shots, there was no follow through as he must be feeling some pressure and that was the reason his scores were low. But he maintained his composure in the shoot-off. In the trials earlier this year, he matched a world record score of 251 and to shoot 250.1 in final means that he is in good form.”

After Hazarika’s win, 2008 Beijing Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra quizzed his Twitter followers on the first Indian junior shooter to achieve the feat. “My friends told me about Abhinav sir’s tweet. The fact that he tweeted about me is a huge thing for me. I met Abhinav sir at the 2015 nationals and we just shook hands. He is coming here in a couple of days, and I will be eager to spent more time,” shared Hazarika.

