How sports stars celebrated the New Year 2019

After a heavy sports year, athletes from all around the world welcomed the New Year in their own way. Most sports stars from across sports shared their moments celebrating and welcoming the New Year 2019. While Virat Kohli spent time with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Sydney, Novak Djokovic shared with his fans the biggest memories of his past year in pictures.
Here are some of the top Twitter wishes from sports stars from around the world:
Happy New Year!???? pic.twitter.com/3aEF5FM5cD
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 31 December 2018
Thank you guys for all the love and support in 2018! Awesome to experience this life journey with every last one of you. Where are you celebrating New Years??!!! 😄🥳🎊🎉 #2018bestnine pic.twitter.com/6jZbzcS7tG
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) 31 December 2018
You’ve got mail from @ShenzhenOpenWTA ✉️
FROM: @MariaSharapova
RE: New Year’s 2019 pic.twitter.com/ZtpXqM0SQ4
— WTA (@WTA) 31 December 2018
Wooohoooooo!!!🥂💥🕺Goodbye 2018➡ Let’s go 2019!#happynewyear pic.twitter.com/dwTB3dCGq0
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) 31 December 2018
Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. 🙏😇❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ETr48NWbS5
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 31 December 2018
Looking back at few of the best moments from 2018. Here’s hoping the next year is better and brighter for everyone. Have a great year ahead guys. Rab rakha🙏#flashback #happynewyear2019 #newbegginnings pic.twitter.com/wx13iXG16p
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 31 December 2018
• 2018 🏆🎉✅
• 2019…..❓❓❓
🥳HAPPY NEW YEAR🥳 pic.twitter.com/cCV3kdEEpM
— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) 31 December 2018
Last day of 2018, walking out onto an arena I love so much. Thank you Shenzhen for this rockstar-like welcome. Happy New Year! 🌎💥🌟 pic.twitter.com/P2qh9fSUTS
— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) 1 January 2019
Wishing everyone a wonderful new year! Wishing you all peace, love, happiness & all things that can’t be bought ♥️
— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 31 December 2018
As I head into next year it’s not about what we can do it’s what we MUST do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible. I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love. pic.twitter.com/1fdzV1bHSa
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 31 December 2018
Happy new year …2019 #hope #newyear #hardwork #expectations #destiny #faith #deserve #dream #contentment #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/qsrn8sLMl5
— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) 31 December 2018
💐आपको और आपके परिवार को नववर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ll ईश्वर से यही कामना है कि आने वाला प्रत्येक नया दिन आपके जीवन में अनेकानेक सफलताएँ एवं अपार खुशियाँ लेकर आए💐
— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) 31 December 2018
Happy new year to all and everyone back home all the way from Hongkong.. wish you hv a wonderful and prosperous 2019🎉 pic.twitter.com/FUiARCNHPI
— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) 31 December 2018
Apko sab ko hamari Taraf se #HappyNewYear 2019.. lots of love @Geeta_Basra #hinayaheerplaha #sidhuvikram pic.twitter.com/Suy4PqrzTo
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 31 December 2018
2018 has had its moments of highs and lows, but as we end it on a inspired note… Here’s sending you all a lot of love and wishing you all a Happy New Year and a wonderful 2019 from my… https://t.co/2DYaUDChcd
— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 31 December 2018
Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me. #happynewyear2019 Let the be peace,Love and prosperity https://t.co/YcvDVAVj76
— Mary Kom (@MangteC) 31 December 2018