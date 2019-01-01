How sports stars celebrated the New Year 2019

Toggle Menu
Sports stars from all around the world welcomed the New Year in their own way.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates New Year with his partner and son. (Source: Ronaldo Twitter)

After a heavy sports year, athletes from all around the world welcomed the New Year in their own way. Most sports stars from across sports shared their moments celebrating and welcoming the New Year 2019. While Virat Kohli spent time with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Sydney, Novak Djokovic shared with his fans the biggest memories of his past year in pictures.

Here are some of the top Twitter wishes from sports stars from around the world:

