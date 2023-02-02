How rugby is trying to speed up game: Six Nations introduces shot clock, bans pre-lineout huddles

The Six Nations will be the first of major meets to use a shot clock to help speed up kicks at goal, according to stuff.Co.Nz. Goalkickers will need to watch out before taking their shots, but fans will not be able to see it in the first two rounds of the tournament.

The shot clock was introduced as part of World Rugby’s measures to improve the spectacle of rugby and produce a “quicker, more entertaining game”. It will count down the 90 seconds allocated for each try conversion and 60 seconds for each penalty.

Stuff wrote: “World Rugby says that it wants these timings to be “strictly adhered to” in the Six Nations. If a kicker misses their time, the shot at goal will be disallowed. If a penalty is not taken quickly enough, the opposing team will be awarded a scrum from the same mark. The Gallagher Premiership trialled this for the first time last weekend, and now the Six Nations will use the technology, starting from the opening round of games on Saturday.”

World rugby was keen the shot clock be shown on the big screens at stadiums, so supporters could see the time ticking down. “However, it is understood that it will not be visible at stadiums such as Twickenham to start with. Six Nations executives want to make sure the clock functions seamlessly for players, teams and fans before introducing it fully and making it visible to all later in the competition” stuff. Co. Nz wrote.

The way the technology works, referees will be linked up to the director running the clock, and will be told if a kicker has missed his allotted slot to take a penalty or conversion.

A Six Nations spokesman was quoted as saying: “Its operation will be trialled ‘off air’ in the first instance. Off-air trialling will be conducted during a live match-day environment, but will not be presented to fans in stadia, or through broadcast coverage.

“Consistency of how the shot clock technology is applied in a live match scenario is key to enhancing the experience for teams, players and fans, and Six Nations Rugby will review the trial of the technology, before making a decision on its future integration into matches. Across rugby, there is a collective support for the concept and its introduction to the game.”

Advertisement

Pre-lineout huddles will be banned in the Six Nations. Teams often discuss their throwing calls in huddles but these are now outlawed in the Six Nations. “Teams will also be told to form scrums within 30 seconds of the mark being made. If a team are not ready, a free kick will be awarded against the offending side, ” Stuff noted.

Amongst other time-saving measures,

World Rugby has also told Six Nations referees to speed up their use of the television match official, amid concern that reviews take too long and that this should be taken as a signal the offence is not “clear and obvious”. Officials have been told they should “attempt to make speedier decisions and limit replays when not necessary”as per stuff. Co. Nz.

The website additionally noted: “Teams are now permitted to use only two water carrier per match, after a crackdown when the South Africa director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, bent the rules, particularly during the 2021 British & Irish Lions series, to enter the field of play to coach the Springboks. Now water carriers are allowed on only when a try is scored. If a game has no tries, they must use “natural stoppages””