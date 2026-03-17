How Meenakshi did the improbable in Indian wrestling – pin Antim Panghal to clinch spot in Asian Championships

With just 20 seconds left in the bout, 25-year-old Meenakshi attempted something not many have dared to do for a long time on the Indian wrestling scene. The girl from Jind pinned down two-time World Championships medallist Antim Panghal to hand the former U23 World Champion her first defeat on the national circuit in over three years.

Onlookers were stunned while Antim stayed on the mat for more than 30 seconds to process what had just happened as Meenakshi offered her hand to the inconsolable favourite to help her get back on her feet.

Competing at the trials for the 2026 Asian Championships, Meenakshi claimed the berth in the 53kg category which has largely been Antim’s preserve since Vinesh Phogat left the scene.

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“I am having fun,” Meenakshi quipped immediately after her bout. “I have been preparing for the past many years to fit in the 53kg category. I have worked on my previous mistakes where I used to wait for the second period to score. I used to lose matches against experienced wrestlers. I have also worked on my defence to counter Antim’s moves.”

Meenakshi’s improvement was visible during the bout as she foiled multiple offensive attempts from Antim, who was constantly going for the leg-hold. While she stayed solid in defence, Meenakshi also countered when necessary and was leading 6-2 when she executed the pin on her illustrious opponent.

“I have practised my moves so many times that by muscle memory, my defence stayed strong, I did not give her my leg. Every time she attacked, my leg went back, away from her reach,” explained Meenakshi. “I had lost to Antim three times in different trials. I knew that she would play her usual offensive game. That is why I wanted to execute my defence.”

Silence in the arena! Two time World championships medallist Antim Panghal is defeated in the 53 kg trials. Minakshi pinned one of the best in the category and will go to the Asian Championships. A good moment in the end as she comes to pick a distraught Antim. pic.twitter.com/IMzj4EzQ3F — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) March 17, 2026

Antim went for a double-leg attack in the beginning but Meenakshi effectively foiled it and executed a takedown to go 2-0 up. Antim retaliated to make it 1-2.

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In the second period, Antim pushed Meenakshi out to level the score and get the last-point-scored advantage. But with 30 seconds to go, Antim’s attempt to get a leg-hold was turned into a takedown by Meenakshi, taking the score to 4-2 and she scored another two points before going for the pin.

Even after one of the biggest wins of her career, Meenakshi’s coach Ajay Malik identified areas to work on before the Asian Championships.

“Everything went right today but there are few things to improve. Her leg movements were not efficient. That is something we would work on before leaving India,” said Malik.

A win in the making for years

Meenakshi, who trains at the Kuldeep Malik Wrestling Academy in Sonepat, had been on the fringes of the 53kg category for the past few years and never made the transition from the junior to senior level properly. She won a silver medal at the Cadet World Championships and a bronze at the Cadet Asian Championships in 2018, but it took her eight years to win her first senior international medal which came last month at the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series in Tirana, Albania.

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“It was a mental block. I would lose to big names despite being well prepared, but this time I didn’t let it slip. I had these doubts about my own capabilities which resulted in poor performance at the trials. But I have overcome that now. My family has been very supportive and have always told me to trust myself and my instincts. My father asked me just to show fight without worrying about the result,” said Meenakshi.

When asked how she would prepare for her first major tournament, she said: “ For a long time, I wanted this feeling of going for an international tournament. I know I don’t have much experience at the international level but I know how to fight and will do so.”