How Indians fared at the boxing tournament in Castellon, Spain

Manish Kaushik clinched the gold medal at the Boxam International Tournament (Source: SAI Media)

Women

Mary Kom (51kg)

In her first competitive event since last year’s Olympic qualifier, Mary Kom went 1-1: winning her quarterfinal bout against Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino before going down to American Virginia Fuchs. Fuchs, the bronze-medallist at 2018 Worlds in New Delhi, had also defeated Mary at the Olympic Test event in Rio de Janeiro in 2015.

Simranjit Kaur – (60kg)

Simranjit — who had had won a gold at the Cologne Cup in December — defeated Spain’s Eugenia Albons (5-0) in the quarterfinal and Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (3-2) in the semis, before conceding a walkover in the final after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg)

The two-time Worlds bronze-medallist Lovlina lost 5-0 to Russia’s Saadat Dalgatova in her first bout.

Pooja Rani (75kg)

Scored dominating unanimous wins over two-time European medallist Assunta Canfora of Italy and former World champion and current South American champion Atheyna Bylon of Panama. The reigning Asian champion lost to Naomi Graham in the final, as the American won back-to-back gold medals at Strandja Cup and Boxam tourney.

Men

Amit Panghal (52kg)

Panghal lost 3-2 to Gabriel Escobar in a tight contest, decided by the Spaniard’s aggression in the opening round. Escobar lost the final.

This was Panghal’s second tournament after the Cologne Cup, where he won gold.

Manish Kaushik (63kg)

With grit and technical boxing, Kaushik brought India its solitary gold in Spain. He beat home favourite Raddouane Ammari, top Kazakh welterweight Sufiullin Zakir, France’s Lounes Hamraoui and Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan.

Vikas Krishan (69kg)

The two-time Olympian had three tough bouts, all ending in split verdicts. Krishan beat London Olympics bronze medallist Italy’s Vincenzo Mangiacapre and two-time Worlds bronze medallist Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan by 3-2 margins. The 29-year-old lost to Spaniard Youba Sissokho.

Ashish Kumar (75kg)/ Satish Kumar (+91kg)

Ashish and Satish — who had to give walkovers in the finals — were largely untested by their quarterfinal and semifinal opponents. Ashish beat Italy’s Remo Salvatti and Romania’s Dumitru Vicol, while Satish defeated Denmark’s Givskov Nielsen and Lithuania’s Jonas Jazevicius.