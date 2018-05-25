How a freak shot ruined Apurvi Chandela’s hopes at ISSF World Cup

Apurvi Chandela finished fourth in the final of 10m air rifle competition in Munich. (Source: File Apurvi Chandela finished fourth in the final of 10m air rifle competition in Munich. (Source: File

It was a narrow miss for India’s 10m Air rifle specialist Apurvi Chandela in the women’s final on the opening day of the super-competitive Munich World Cup. A misfired 5.9 notoriously robbed her of a much-deserved medal. The fourth stage of this year’s ISSF World Cup Series running from May 22-28 is being held at the historic Olympian Schiessanlage in Hochbruck, the 1972 Olympic venue. India — riding high on medals at the World Cup in Mexico and the subsequent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April — is hoping to make a mark at this global hub of sport shooting to which the best in the field troop to, with many gun manufacturers based out of the German city.

Chandela’s medal killing shot

At the end of the fourth round of eliminations, Apurvi Chandela held a commanding 1.1 point advantage over the second placed opponent, and was well on her way to winning the title in Munich’s first medal event – the 10m Air rifle final. Then she inexplicably misfired, hitting a 5.9. The shot registered in the 12 o’clock position — directly above the 10 circle. “It was a freak shot,” says mentor Rakesh Manpat.

“When you lift the rifle, you bring it into position from top to bottom. But the trigger is sensitive and weighs less than 30 grams. And since you need to have a firm grip on the rifle and she was a bit tense from being in the lead, she might have accidentally pulled it. It happens all the time in training and in competitions to all athletes. Apurvi was just unlucky it happened here,” he said.

Till then she had averaged 10.5 in the finals and was on course to winning gold. Her 19th shot though, dropped her down to fourth and effectively ended hopes for a medal. Her 20th was a 10.5.

The 25-year-old was the only Indian to qualify for the 10m air rifle finals after qualifying fourth scoring a 630.9, just 0.5 off the top qualifier Eunhea Jung of Korea. The qualifying cut-off ended at 629.1. Chinese Taipei’s 19-year-old Lin Yiung-Shin won gold for her first WC medal ever.

Lin who’s still transitioning from juniors had finished 43rd at Munich last year, but has been on a roll this year picking her third podium at a Junior / Senior WC. She will be a strong contender at the Asian Games, as will China’s Wu Mingyang (21-yr-old), who registered her second successive week after medalling at Fort Benning with a silver here. Apurvi’s unfortunate misfiring allowed Denmark’s Riike Ibsen to take bronze.

She has been steady over the last three World Cups prior to Munich. Chandela had shot only a total of seven shots below 10 with the lowest being 9.5. In the World Cup held in Mexico in March, Chandela finished seventh in the final and shot two scores below ten in qualification.

In the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea last month, Chandela had three scores under 10 in the qualification round where she finished tenth.

Last year, Chandela finished tenth in qualification at the World Cup in Gabala where she shot two shots under 10.

Mehuli missing the inner 10s

At the World Cup in Mexico in March, the teenager won an unexpected bronze medal in the 10 m air rifle. On that occasion, she finished second in qualifiers with a score of 629.1 against a depleted opposition. In Munich, 629.1 was the score for the eighth and last qualifier, but Ghosh could only score 620.3 and finish 86th.

The difference came in her not hitting the inner 10s (10.4 or above). She started off slow, shooting inner 10s just twice in the first series. She’d later find her footing and score nine shots above 10.4 in the penultimate series before going down to four in the high-pressure last round. In all, she hit the inner tens 32 times in 60 shots. In comparison, the No.1 qualifier Eunhea Jung had blasted 51 inner-10s. Ghosh’s score averaged 10.338, which was slightly lower than her average at the Commonwealth Games, when she qualified for the finals with 10.343 and ended with silver. Luyao Wang, who took the last qualification spot on Thursday, scored an average of 10.485 — the cutoff score.

Heena’s starting trouble

Heena Sidhu’s tendency of making a sedate start came to pinch her again as she shot four nines in the opening of the three series of the precision stage in the 25m pistol qualifiers. In a scattered cluster, Heena ended her first series with a clutch of 9s. She made up for it though, finding her range and consistency in the remaining two rounds. She was 10th on Day 1, with a score of 290 — placing her joint with players ranked eight to 12 all on the same score. She’s still in contention for a spot in the finals, but will need to be on target for the rapid fire stage tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Annu Raj Singh is ranked 24th after scoring 287, and Rahi Sarnobat shot 282 for her 64th current standing.

Men’s 50 m rifle 3 positions

All three Indians in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions made it to the qualification round after progressing through the elimination relays — 90 go through from the initial 102 contestants. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanjeev Rajput scored the highest among the Indians, finishing 10th in the second relay after scoring 1175. Swapnil Kusale scored 1172 and finished 19th in the first group.

Meanwhile 22-year-old Akhil Sheoran, who won gold at the World Cup in Mexico made the cut after scoring 1161, finished 31st in the second relay. These scores are inconsequential when the qualifications start. Both groups however did see qualification world records broken, as China’s Haoran Yang and Rio Olympics silver medallist Sergey Kamensky of Russia registered a score of 1187 each.

Today’s action

Heena, who is in contention at 25m Pistol Women Rapid Fire Stage, is looking to make it to the Finals.

Kusale, Rajput & Sheoran to feature in 50m 3Position Qualifiers & Final

Om Prakash Mitharval, Jitu Rai, Shazar Rizvi in 10m Air Pistol Qualifiers & Final

(From 12.15 IST)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App