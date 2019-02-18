Home Ministry has approved Pakistani shooters’ visa for ISSF World Cup

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Monday stated that the participation of Pakistan shooters and presence of officials for the upcoming ISSF World Cup in New Delhi will not be a problem. NRAI claimed their request to travel was approved by Home Ministry and the visa request forwarded to the High Commission and Islamabad.

NRAI Secretary Rajiv Bhatia said that the participation of Pakistan shooters should go ahead. “I received a call from the High Commission on Friday and they confirmed the names again. Hopefully visa will be granted today. Two shooters and a coach from Pakistan are supposed to come on 20 February. Home Ministry has cleared it so there’s no denial on that,” Bhatia told ANI.

There has been a further breakdown of relationship between India and Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. There were questions whether athletes from the neighbouring country will be allowed to travel to India for the global event which is a qualifying event for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

At least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed when a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus last week. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

There have been several form of protests in Indian sport in the aftermath of the attack. The Cricket Club of India (CCI), an affiliated unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has covered a portrait of former cricketer and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan at its headquarters in Mumbai. Later, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium also removed photos of Pakistani players from its premises. In response, PCB issued a statement expressing ‘regret’ over the move.

In future sporting engagements, India are due to travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup Group 1 tie. Earlier, it was believed home ministry would give the team the go ahead to travel but things could change since Thursday.