Even ‘God’ got injured: Hima Das draws inspiration from Sachin’s recovery

Hima Das receiving a signed jersey from Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram/HimaMonJai) Hima Das receiving a signed jersey from Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram/HimaMonJai)

When Hima Das suffered a back injury last year, she drew inspiration from none other than the former India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar during her recovery.

After her injury in April 2019 suffered at the Asian Athletics Championships, there were fears that it would affect her chances of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

But, the postponement of the Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic injected hope into the 20-year-old as she is now preparing with the new cut-off date for 200m qualification of June 29, 2021, in her mind.

“I am perfectly fit and practicing but then it is different from competitions. We need some of them to assess my fitness levels. Only after a few events will I know how far I have come,” Hima told The New Indian Express in an interview.

Talking about her international comeback with five consecutive gold medals in Europe last year, Hima said, “Whether it is Poland or anywhere else, the game is never small or big for me. I love to run and that’s always my priority. If I can get my best timing, I feel content. That’s why I say I run after timing, not medals.”

Hima went on to say how she has accepted injuries as a part of her career.

“Injury is part of life for an athlete. The person I consider as a God, Sachin Tendulkar, also got injured. Even MS Dhoni or Usain Bolt have gone through it. Sometimes, recovery takes time,” she said.

The 2018 U20 World Championships gold-medallist is now preparing at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala to be in shape for the start of the athletics season in September.

