Hima Das roars to new personal best, wins fifth gold of month

Hima Das roared back to form in her 400-metre race in Czech Republic on Saturday, recording a new personal best of 50.72 seconds. Her previous personal best had been 50.79 seconds, recorded at the Asian Games last year. Her season-best performance in this event had been 52.88 seconds before Saturday.

50.72 seconds is the ninth fastest time recorded in the 400-metre discipline this year.

The other sprinters at Saturday’s race were no match for Hima, with second-placed MR Poovamma recording a time of 52.46 seconds, finishing almost two whole seconds after Hima.

With this timing, Hima has also qualified for the World Athletics Championships which will start in the last week of September. The 400-metre qualification mark for the world event has been kept as 51.80 seconds.

This is a roaring comeback from the Dhing Express after she had failed to complete the 400-metre race in the Asian Athletics Championship in April this year because of a back spasm. This was the first time she was competing in the 400-metre discipline since then.

The 400-metre event has been picked by Hima’s coaching staff as the event she will specialize on with the 2020 Olympics in mind.