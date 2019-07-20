Hima Das wins fifth gold of month, returns to favourite event in style

Hima Das roared back to form in her 400-metre race in Czech Republic on Saturday, winning the gold with a time of 52.09 seconds.

This timing is a season-best for Hima in the 400-metre event. Her season-best performance had been 52.88 seconds before Saturday. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, recorded at the Asian Games last year.

Hima Das winning 400m in MEZINÁRODNÍ ATLETICKÝ MÍTINK 43. VELKÁ CENA pic.twitter.com/zWVx7g9yw1 — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) July 20, 2019

This is a roaring comeback from the Dhing Express after she had failed to complete the 400-metre race in the Asian Athletics Championship in April this year because of a back spasm. This was the first time she was competing in the 400-metre discipline since then.

The 400-metre event has been picked by Hima’s coaching staff as the event she will specialize on with the 2020 Olympics in mind.

The other sprinters at Saturday’s race were no match for Hima, with only second-placed VK Vismaya finishing with timing less than 53 seconds.

Hima has narrowly failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, which will start in the last week of September. The 400-metre qualification mark for the world event has been kept as 51.80 seconds.

Hima’s time of 52.09 seconds, however, was a new meet record.

In the other races on Saturday, Mohammad Anas finished third in the 200-metre race with a timing of 20.95 seconds. MP Jabir won the gold in the 400-metre hurdles race with a timing of 49.66 seconds, which was also a new meet record.