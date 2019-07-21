Hima Das: ‘An unstoppable run to remember’

There is simply no stopping the golden girl of India, Hima Das as she continued her dream run by claiming her fifth gold of the month on Saturday. India’s ‘Dhing Express’, as she is lovingly called, clinched her fifth yellow metal when she returned to her pet 400m competition with a season-best time of 52.09 seconds at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix in Czech Republic on Saturday.

Her incredible run of form over the last month has grabbed headlines and social media is abuzz with praise.

200m, Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, Poland

Das’s gold rush began on July 2 in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland where she won her first competitive 200m race of the year. Hima, the world junior champion and national record holder in 400m, clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to the 200m gold.

200m, Kutno Athletics Meet, Poland

The 19-year-old claimed her second international gold in women’s 200m at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on July 7, where she clocked 23.97 seconds to clinch the gold while VK Vismaya bagged the silver in 24.06.

200m, Kladno Athletics Meet, Czech Republic

Her third international triumph in 11 days came at the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet in Czech Republic on July 13, where the teenager clocked a much improved time of 23.43 seconds to win the gold. She has a personal best of 23.10 sec in 200m.

200m, Tabor Athletics Meet, Czech Republic

Das clinched her fourth gold of the fortnight when she once again won the 200m race at the Tabor Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic on July 17. She won in 23.25 seconds, inching closer to her personal best of 23.10 secs. This was 19-year-old Hima’s fourth gold since the start of July.

400m, Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix, Czech Republic

Hima Das roared to her fifth gold of the month in her 400-metre race in Czech Republic on Saturday, recording 52.09 seconds on the clock on July 20. This timing is a season-best for Hima in the 400-metre event. Her season-best performance had been 52.88 seconds before Saturday. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, recorded at the Asian Games last year.

Hima Das winning 400m in MEZINÁRODNÍ ATLETICKÝ MÍTINK 43. VELKÁ CENA pic.twitter.com/zWVx7g9yw1 — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) July 20, 2019

Helping hand at home

Hima also proved to be a shining light for Assam in their time of darkness when she announced that she would be donating half her monthly salary towards flood relief efforts in the state. She deposited her contribution in the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

The salary was part of what the star sprinter receives from Indian Oil Corporation. Das works as an HR officer at the state-owned company.

Das, who has become an icon in her home state after her exploits on the field, is known to be vocal about social vices. She also leads a campaign against illicit liquor dens in her local area.