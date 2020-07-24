Hima Das dedicates upgraded Asian Games gold medal to corona warriors (File) Hima Das dedicates upgraded Asian Games gold medal to corona warriors (File)

Thursday was good news for Indian athletics after the 4x400m mixed relay team’s silver medal in the 2018 Asian Games was upgraded to gold following the disqualification of original winners Bahrain on account of a doping ban handed to one of its runners.

Bahrain, which had topped the 4×400 mixed relay final, was disqualified after Kemi Adekoya was handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test. The Indian quartet of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv had clocked 3:15:71 behind Bahrain (3:11:89).

Celebrating the news, Hima dedicated her gold medal to the frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She wrote on Instagram, “I would like to dedicate my upgraded gold medal of 4×400 mixed relay event of Asian Games 2018 to police, doctors and all other Coronawarriors who are working selflessly in these difficult times of Covid-19 to ensure our safety and good health. Respect for all corona-warriors.”

India had originally lodged an appeal against Bahrain for ‘obstruction’ after the mixed relay race, alleging that a Bahraini sprinter had impeded Hima Das’ way during the race. However, that appeal had been turned down and India had been awarded silver.

