Hima Das coach refutes allegations of sexual misconduct

Hima Das with her two coaches Nipon Das and Nabajit Malakar. (Source: Tora Agarwala) Hima Das with her two coaches Nipon Das and Nabajit Malakar. (Source: Tora Agarwala)

Nipon Das, coach of athletics sensation Hima Das, has refuted allegations of sexually assaulting a female athlete he has coached, claiming he has done nothing wrong. The claim was made by an athlete who used to train under him in Guwahati. A day after he claimed the charges were “false and fabricated”, he has asked for the athlete to be punished if the charges are found to be baseless.

“Allegations of sexual assault are false. The woman athlete who made the allegations continued to come for coaching. If I am found guilty, I must be punished but if I am not found guilty then she should be punished,” said Nipon as per a report on news agency ANI. He further added, “I am clean and innocent. You can ask my students. The police told me to cooperate and I am doing that only. An inquiry is on.”

The alleged sexual assault took place during a training session at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in May.

The local police had filed an FIR on the complaint and interrogated Nipon. The complaint was filed on June 22.

Nipon said the woman made “false” charges as he didn’t find a place for her in the Assam team for the National Inter-State Athletics Championships (June 26-29) held in Guwahati. “This woman athlete who runs 100m and 200m trains under me and she was always after me to get her into the Assam team. I could not do that because there are other girls who are better than her. She was not included in the state team in National Inter-State Championships and that is why she filed the complaint on false and fabricated grounds,” Nipon was quoted as saying by PTI from Guwahati.

“She could not produce any proof of her allegations. In the complaint she said the incident happened on May 18 but she filed the complaint only on June 22. My assistant coach and some other athletes were also interrogated but all of them said they have not seen any such incident. It is all fabricated and false,” he added.

Nipon had his share of spotlight in Assam after Hima won a gold medal in the 400m race at the World Junior Championships in Finland earlier this month.

