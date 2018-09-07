Hima Das braced for unique welcome at Guwahati Airport

Hima Das reached Delhi on September 4 and will travel to Guwahati on Friday. The city has lined up a unique welcome for her. (Source: PTI/Twitter) Hima Das reached Delhi on September 4 and will travel to Guwahati on Friday. The city has lined up a unique welcome for her. (Source: PTI/Twitter)

Asian Games triple medallist Hima Das will finally reach Guwahati on Friday and the city has lined up a unique welcome for her. Photos posted on Twitter show a carpet laid out for her at the Guwahati airport with track markings on it. This is the first time Hima is returning to the city since her sojourn to Jakarta for the Asian Games.

According to local media, Hima will be welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the airport. She will then head to Sarusujai Stadium and on the way she will stop over at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra Memorial. She will have a state-leve felicitation at the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in the evening.

Hima Das arrived in New Delhi alongwith the rest of the Indian contingent on Tuesday. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday.

It has been a privilege to meet our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi sir. Thank you sir for the encouragement and motivation during this meeting today. pic.twitter.com/OdETvS7mjq — Hima Das (@HimaDas8) 5 September 2018

Hima has enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2018. She shot to fame in the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships where she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at a world meet. Trailing for much of the first half of the race, Hima shifted gears in the final 100 metres to move ahead of the competition and win the 400m event.

At the Asian Games, her first major competition since the U20 Worlds, she lived up to the expectations that may have been sparked by the video of that race which went viral. She set an Indian record when she clocked 51.00 to qualify for the 400 metre final in Jakarta. She then bettered that record by managing a time of 50.79 in the final to clinch silver. She won another siver in the mixed team 4x400m relay event before securing gold in the women’s 4x400m relay event.

