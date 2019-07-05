Hima Das bags 200m gold in Poland

Toggle Menu
This was Hima Das' first competitive 200m race of the year. She has a personal best of 23.10s, which she clocked last year.

Hima Das won the women’s 200m gold in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland. (AP Photo)

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das won the women’s 200m gold, while national record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor bagged a bronze in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.

Hima, the world junior champion and national record holder in 400m who has been struggling with a back problem for the past few months, clocked 23.65s on her way to the 200m gold.

This was Hima’s first competitive 200m race of the year. She has a personal best of 23.10s, which she clocked last year.

Another Indian, V K Vismaya finished third with a personal best time of 23.75s in the race at Poznan on Tuesday night.

Asian champion Toor won the men’s shot put bronze with a best effort of 19.62m. His national record while winning Asian Games gold last year stands at 20.75m.

Muhammed Anas, the 400m national record holder, was third in the men’s 200m race with a timing of 20.75 seconds. K S Jeevan won the men’s 400m bronze in 47.25s.

