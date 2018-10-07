Consider the burst in final 100 metres a God’s gift, says Hima Das

Heena Sidhu (L), PV Sindhu (C) and Heema Das (R) at the HT Leadership Summit 2018.

India’s newest athletics sensation Hima Das has said that her target when taking the track is not to go for the medals but keep things simple and small by trying to improve her timing. Born in central Assam’s Nagaon district to a family of farmers on January 9, 2000, Hima holds the current Indian national record in 400 metres with a timing of 50.79 seconds which she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. She is also the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track events at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

“I never run for medals, I always run to improve my timing. For athletes it is very difficult to improve your timing. There is only a particular time period till which you can push yourself and improve. My focus is to train hard and reduce my timing by as much as I can and as soon as possible,” Hima said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

After initial interest in football at an early age, Hima shifted focus to sprinting as a career on the advice of a school teacher. As with many parts of the country, Hima said there is a lot of talent in the villages but opportunities are rare.

“My father was also a sportsperson and he encouraged me to take up sports. There is a lot of talent in villages but the opportunities are not there. I decided to break out and that is why I have reached where I have. I was told I would do well in athletics and I gave it a shot. I want to thank the Athletics Federation of India for all the support,” the Asian Games medallist said.

Asked to comment on her celebration style, Hima said, “The word monjai means everything is possible. That is why I use it as my status. Two great Assamese singers Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubin Garg have used this word in their songs. I picked it up from there.”

At the U20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland, Hima was applauded for her burst in the final 100 metres having started slowly off the blocks. “Ever since I have started participating in the 400 metres this is how things have been. I consider this God’s gift and I don’t know something happens to me at the 300 metre mark.”

