Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top-10 highest-paid celebrities

Floyd Mayweather improved his streak to 50-0 with a TKO over Conor McGregor. (Source: USA Today Sports) Floyd Mayweather improved his streak to 50-0 with a TKO over Conor McGregor. (Source: USA Today Sports)

Boxer Floyd Mayweather has emerged as the highest-paid celebrity in the world owing to his blockbuster bout against Irish MMA wrestler Conor McGregor inside the ring. The most expensive fight ever, kept Mayweather’s winning streak alive even as McGregor stepped out of his comfort zone of the octagon. Following the win, Mayweather retired from the sport but not before taking home a fat paycheque that has taken him to the top of the list, released by Forbes.

The methodology of the listing for ‘Forbes Celebrity 100’ ranks the global celebrities using their pretax earnings from June 1, 2017 till June 1, 2018, before accounting for manager fees, lawyers and agents. The figures taken into consideration have been shared by Nielsen, Pollstar, IMDB, SoundScan, NPD BookScan and ComScore, including interviews with industry experts and many of the stars themselves.

Mayweather’s bout against McGregor generated over $550 million in revenue including $270 million for Mayweather alone as the winner and the promoter of the event as well. He had missed the list last year and has topped it this time. Next athlete on the list is Barcelona and Argentina football player Lionel Messi, 8th on the list, and sees him move up after extending his contract with the La Liga club where he earns salary and bonus in excess of $80 million. Additionally, he earns big bucks from his endorsement deals including one with kit manufacturer Adidas which is a lifetime contract.

Former Real Madrid and now Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at number 10 in the list. In the achivements column, he added a fifth Ballon d’Or to his individual trophy showcase while also playing a key role in winning a fifth Champions League title alongside the Spaniards. The Real Madrid deal paid him $50 million over the course of three years in salaries alone. His contract with apparel manufacturer Nike is upward of $1 billion.

Athletes in Highest Paid Celebrities List

1 Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) – $285 million*

8 Lionel Messi (Football) – $111 million

10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) – $108 million

12 Conor McGregor (MMA) – $99 million

13 Neymar (Football) – $90 million

17 LeBron James (NBA) – $85.5 million

23 Roger Federer (Tennis) – $77.2 million

24 Stephen Curry (NBA) – $76.9 million

29 Matt Ryan (NFL) – $67.3 million

36 Matthew Stafford (NFL) – $59.5 million

43 Kevin Durant (NBA) – $53.7 million

47 Lewis Hamilton (F1) – $51 million

51 Russell Westbrook (NBA) – $47.5 million

56 James Harden (NBA) – $46.4 million

66 Tiger Woods (Golf) – $43.3 million

67 Drew Brees (NFL) – $42.9 million

69 Sebastian Vettel (F1) – $42.3 million

72 Rafael Nadal (Tennis) – $41.4 million

74 Phil Mickelson (Golf) – $41.3 million

75 Jordan Spieth (Golf) – $41.2 million

79 Damian Lillard (NBA) – $39.2 million

82 Rory McIlroy (Golf) – $37.7 million

97 Von Miller (NFL) – $35.1 million

* Amount mentioned indicates earnings.

