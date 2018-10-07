Shooting started as a hobby before taking it up professionally, says Heena Sidhu

Heena Sidhu won medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2018. (Source: File)

For two-time World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Heena Sidhu, shooting began as a hobby before it turned into a profession. She made the revelation while adding that she played multiple sports during her school years including shot put.

“When I was growing up in the 90s cricket was everything. My father wanted either my brother or me to take up sports. Since cricket was the big thing, my brother was picked to play and he used to travel and studies was not big on the agenda for him. I felt why should sports not be an option for me. I tried everything in school, including shot put,” she said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) in New Delhi.

“I just started shooting as a hobby. I was studying medicine and I needed something lighter so I took up shooting. I just went on winning medals and that’s how things took its course,” Sidhu added.

Sidhu had won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 25m Pistol and bronze in 10m Air Pistol wishes to grow with the sport rather than chase medals. She has competed in the relatively new mixed team format while medalling at the World Cup last year. “I am in a phase where I am looking to discover the sport. I am not here to deliver medals any more. You can’t keep running after medals for years, you have to grow with the sport. I am in that stage now.”

The shooter stated she is happy to see Olympic sports getting the visibility and attention in the recent years. “The times have changed. It has been 12 years since I started shooting and I have seen it change in front of my eyes. Earlier we never got recognition after winning, but now that has changed. Biggest change is that things have improved for youngsters. The infrastructure and support system is there,” she said.

Shooters are known to show nerves of steel during competition but Heena acknowledged there is plenty of aggression in the sport which creeps up inside. “It would be wrong to say there is no aggression in shooting. Specially when you are in the final and your scores are being announced you need that aggression. People don’t see it on our faces but the struggle that goes on inside is tremendous.”

The 29-year-old further said winning in multi-nation sporting events brings joy to the nation but for a sportsperson all events are equally important. “Pressure to do well is more in multi-nation events like an Olympics and Asian Games but the other events like the World Championships are way more tough. There is more media attention at the Games as compared to the other events. For us every medal is the same. The Games medal is the same for us but it means a lot more for the country.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd