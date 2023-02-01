‘He can be a PT for Ronaldo in Saudi’: Tyson Fury’s warning to brother Tommy ‘if he loses to Jake Paul’

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has issued a warning to his brother Tommy Fury that if he loses to Jake Paul on February 26, he (Tyson) will leave him in Saudi. “He can become Cristiano Ronaldo’s best pal and he can be a PT (personal trainer) for Ronaldo in Saudi,” The Sun quoted Tyson as saying.

In a long-awaited encounter, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will collide in a grudge match on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to The Sun, the Fury family have publicly threatened to disown the former Love Island star if he loses to the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul. And Tyson has told him he can make a new living by tending to Al-Nassr hitman Ronaldo’s physio needs if he doesn’t win the desert dust-up.

Paul has become one of the biggest draws in the boxing community since making his professional debut in 2020. The Fury vs Paul fight was announced and scheduled last week. Former Love Island star Fury has fought eight times, while YouTuber Paul has just six. Both fighters are undefeated.

Despite the warning, Tyson also said, “Listen, I think it’s a great fight. The two guys are putting it on. They’re both undefeated and whoever loses is pretty much f***ed, I think. There’s not a lot to say. It’s like me, when you speak a lot of s*** you have to back it up and that’s it.”

Earlier, in an amazing incident, Tyson gatecrashed an interview where Jake Paul was being interviewed and pretended to hit Paul. The video of the incident where The YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake was being interviewed by JOE, went viral. Jake looked on in shock when the Gypsy King burst through the door and faked a punch.