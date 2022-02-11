HC suspends TTFI executive committee after Manika’s complaint

The Delhi High Court on Friday suspended the Executive Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and decided to appoint an administrator for discharging its functions, after perusing the report of a three-member panel constituted by it last year to look into the allegations made by top paddler Manika Batra.

Justice Rekha Palli said that the court’s faith in the sports body was shaken and that its conduct prima facie appeared to be blameworthy as per the committee report in which it has been opined that TTFI was, in fact, safeguarding the interests of its officials instead of promoting the players.

“The executive committee of the TTFI will no longer be allowed to take any decision or interfere with the manner in which the Administrator will decide to discharge duties assigned to it under the Code,” said the court.

It also said that there was no explanation forthcoming as to why Soumyadeep Roy was appointed national coach when he is running his personal academy, and said the committee has termed it a conflict of interest.

“The report also shows that the committee also observed that respondent no. 3 even after being appointed the national coach by respondent no. 1 was continuing to run his academy. In these circumstances, this court has left with no option but to appoint an administrator,” it said.

On September 23, the court on Batra’s petition had stayed the TTFI’s rules mandating compulsory attendance of players at the national coaching camp for selection for international events. It had also recorded the Centre’s statement that it will initiate an independent inquiry into Batra’s complaint against the management of TTFI, particularly the conduct of national coach Roy – whom she accused of repeatedly asking her to lose an Olympic qualifying match in March in favour of one of the trainees at his private academy.

The court, however, also said that since there are a number of tournaments scheduled in the coming months, the members of the executive committee are expected to render assistance to the administrator as and when required.

The name of the administrator, most likely a former judge, and other persons to be appointed with him/her will be announced by the court later.

The court also said that if an inquiry is not directed to be conducted into the affairs of TTFI and the administrator is not appointed to run the federation after suspending the executive body, the court will be failing in its duty not only towards the sportspersons of this country but also towards the general public itself.

However, the court deferred the proceedings on the question of inquiry as it allowed the parties to examine the report of the committee first.