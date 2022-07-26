scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lovlina Borgohain’s coach gets CWG accreditation after ‘mental harassment’ tweet blows up

Lovlina's tweet on Monday had created an unprecedented impact, with the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports sharing her tweet and posting, “We have urged the Indian Olympic Association to immediately arrange for the accreditation of the coach of Lovlina Borgohain.”

July 26, 2022 3:56:02 pm
A day after Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain said  she felt mentally harassed due to the absence of her coaches in the Commonwealth village, one of them, Sandhya Gurung, finally got her accreditation on Tuesday for the games.

“I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022,” Gurung was quoted as saying to ANI.

“Sandhya was brought to the boxing village today morning and given accreditation. She is the with the team now,” an Indian Olympics Association (IOA)official told PTI. Gurung has also been assigned a room at the Games village, according to PTI.

Lovlina had posted, “It is with great regret that I am informing that I am constantly getting harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The constant removal of my coaches, who have helped me win the Olympics medal for my country, is affecting my training process for the competition,” she wrote on Monday.

READ |Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

“One of them is Sandhya Gurungji, a Dronacharya awardee. Both my coaches have to request countless times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment. At this moment, my coach Sandhya Gurung is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still hasn’t gotten entry and my training process has stalled just 8 days before the games. My second coach has also been sent back to India,” she added.

“Even after requesting so much, this still happened and this has caused me mental harassment. I don’t understand how I will focus on my game if this persists. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the World Championships and I don’t want this politics to ruin my CWG chances. I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country,” she had concluded.

The BFI on Monday had issued a statement that as per rules only 33 percent (1/3rd) of the playing contingent is allowed as support staff. The Indian boxing contingent has 12 playing members (8 men and 4 women) and as per rules, the number of support staff will be four, which includes travelling coaches.

Borgohain, the first Assamese female athlete to represent India at the Olympics, is currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

(With PTI inputs)

