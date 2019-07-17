Haryana to set up Sports University near Sonipat

Nearly three years after Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Anil Vij announced that the Sports School, Rai (Sonipat), will be upgraded to a Sports University, the State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal. To be named the Sports University of Haryana, this will be the first full-fledged sports university in the state.

Advertising

The Sports University of Haryana will be the third sports university established by a state government in India after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (Gandhinagar) and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai). In 2018, the union cabinet had given the go ahead to set up the country’s first National Sports University in Imphal, Manipur. After the Haryana cabinet meeting today, Vij said that the university will conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology and sports medicine. Courses will include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.

According to Vij, the university’s Vice-Chancellor will be either a sportsperson of international repute or a renowned sports administrator or a renowned sports academician. Vij added that sportspersons will be provided with world-class facilities. “The Haryana cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the proposal of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to enact Sports University of Haryana Bill.”