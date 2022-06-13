Haryana is ultimate Khelo India champion

With the day starting with Maharashtra leading the medals tally, Haryana boxers came up with a dominating display to win ten gold medals out of the 20 medals on offer in boxing to help hosts Haryana win the overall championship trophy on the concluding day of the Khelo India Youth Games at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex.

While Haryana topped the medal tally with 52 gold, 39 silver and 46 bronze medals, Maharashtra could only add four gold medals on the last day to finish with 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze medals and to be placed second on the table.

Karnataka, which dominated the swimming events with 19 gold medals, finished third in the medals tally with 22 gold, 17 silver and 28 bronze medals.

While Haryana had topped the medal tally with a total of 108 medals in the first edition of the games at Delhi in 2018, the state finished at the second spot in the last two editions of the games.

In 2019, Haryana finished second in the medal tally with a total of 178 medals while in 2020, Haryana finished second with 200 medals.

In the fourth edition of the games, Karnataka swimmer Aneesh Gowda won the highest number of medals as he won six gold medals in the swimming competitions held at Ambala while Maharashtra swimmer Apeksha Fernandes and gymnast Sanyukta Kale won five gold medals each in the games.

Anurag Thakur, union minister of sports, gave away the winning trophy to Haryana with Haryana CM ML Khattar and sports minister Sandeep Singh too present. “The games have seen 12 new national (youth) records being made and I congratulate all the athletes. Haryana and Maharashtra have always been fighting hard for the top spot and I congratulate Haryana for winning the overall winner’s trophy. We are planning to organise Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games between November this year and March next year and we hope more players will break national records in these events,” said Thakur.