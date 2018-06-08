After protests, Haryana suspends order demanding its athletes pay one-third earnings

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he will review the notification. (Express Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he will review the notification. (Express Photo)

The Haryana government has put on hold the order directing state-employed sportspersons to “deposit one-third of the income earned by them from professional sports or commercial endorsements with the Haryana State Sports Council”. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted about the suspension of the order.

“I have asked for the relevant file of Sports Department to be shown to me & the notification dated 30th April to be put on hold till further orders. We are proud of the immense contribution by our sportspersons & I assure them of a just consideration of all issues affecting them,” Khattar tweeted.

I have asked for the relevant file of Sports Department to be shown to me & the notification dated 30th April to be put on hold till further orders.We are proud of the immense contribution by our sportspersons & I assure them of a just consideration of all issues affecting them. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) 8 June 2018

The notification was issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs department which said that sportspersons will have to seek extraordinary leave (without pay) when they are participating in professional sports events and was applicable to any sportsperson employed with any department of the state government and is participating in professional sports or commercial endorsements.

The suspension has come after several athletes employed with Haryana government expressed their anger over it. “God save us from such officials, who are taking senseless decisions like this. Their contribution to development of sports in Haryana has been zero but I am sure, they will play a big role in the decline of sports in the state,” Dutt tweeted. “Now, athletes will move to other states and these officials will be responsible for this.”

