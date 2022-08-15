scorecardresearch
‘Happy Independence Day India’: Sportspersons greet the nation on 75th anniversary of Independence

The August 15 2022 is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

I-day celebrations, Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara, wrestler Sakshi Malik, hockey player Sreejesh PR and women's hockey skipper Rani RampalCricket Cheteshwar Pujara, wrestler Sakshi Malik, hockey player Sreejesh PR and women's hockey skipper Rani Rampal took to Twitter and wished the nation on I-Day.

Sportspersons across disciplines have also joined the national celebration of the country’s 76th Independence Day on Monday as wishes are pouring in from their social media handles. From Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma to Cheteshwar Pujara, VVS Laxman, Mithali Raj, hockey player Sreejesh PR to Rani Rampal and several other sportspersons have wished the nation on Independence Day.

The August 15 2022 is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday credited India’s recent success in sporting events to the transparency in the selection process. Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said: “We saw in the recently concluded sports events we did well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals.”

