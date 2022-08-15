‘Happy Independence Day India’: Sportspersons greet the nation on 75th anniversary of Independence

Updated: August 15, 2022 11:07:36 am
Sportspersons across disciplines have also joined the national celebration of the country’s 76th Independence Day on Monday as wishes are pouring in from their social media handles. From Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma to Cheteshwar Pujara, VVS Laxman, Mithali Raj, hockey player Sreejesh PR to Rani Rampal and several other sportspersons have wished the nation on Independence Day.
The August 15 2022 is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday credited India’s recent success in sporting events to the transparency in the selection process. Addressing the nation from Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said: “We saw in the recently concluded sports events we did well. It’s not that we didn’t have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals.”
75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5KlQA3Y87d
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day, India! Salute to our freedom fighters, soldiers, and to all the people who endlessly work to make our nation great. Blessed to be an Indian. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/FnQHRaGn9f
— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 15, 2022
May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳#proudindian #independenceday pic.twitter.com/1aX3TbEnCh
— Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day India.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndiaAt75 #HappyIndependenceDay
— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 15, 2022
Remembering and saluting our heroes whose sacrifice and valour have retrieved freedom for our country. Celebrating 75 years of Independence. Happy Independence day 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #RPSwing
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 15, 2022
May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day.
Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/pyxolNVCDr
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day to all.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaEQjfdTK6
— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 15, 2022
Azaadi mubarik 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Y3h5qgzJPp
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 15, 2022
Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I'll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let's strive harder to reach new heights. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/M6EVisDeLW
— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 15, 2022
#IndependenceDay comes as a reminder for us to remember those great brave-hearts who sacrificed their own lives so that we breathe the air of freedom.
Happy Independence Day!!
ये मेरा इंडिया!! जय हिन्द!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/sxj9E450Xr
— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 15, 2022
No matter at which level, it is always special to play for this nation. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VGyBH7P09Z
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 15, 2022
On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day🇮🇳#Harghartiranga #indpendenceday #Jaihind #aajadikaamritmahotsav pic.twitter.com/tpG04PB7oq
— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 15, 2022
