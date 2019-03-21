Toggle Menu
Happy Holi 2019: Sportstars wish their fans ‘happiness’ and ‘excitement’ on Holi festival

As India celebrates Holi on Thursday, members of the Indian sports fraternity poured their wishes on Twitter urging the citizens to warmly welcome the onset of the new season.

India women’s hockey team play Holi. (Rani Rampal/Twitter)

As India celebrates Holi on Thursday, members of the Indian sports fraternity poured their wishes on Twitter urging the citizens to warmly welcome the onset of the new season. The entire nation is gripped in the celebration of this vibrant and colorful festival.

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sent his heartwarming wishes on this festive occasion. Former Olympic medalist Vijender Singh, on the other hand, expressed solidarity to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives during the Pulwama attack last month and urged not to celebrate the festival.

Check out some of the wishes below – 

Search engine Google also dedicated its doodle to the festival of colours. The doodle depicts revellers splashing colours on each other while one person is playing an instrument and another is eating sweets. The artwork has been created by Chennai-based artist Chaaya Prabhat.

