Happy Holi 2019: Sportstars wish their fans ‘happiness’ and ‘excitement’ on Holi festival

As India celebrates Holi on Thursday, members of the Indian sports fraternity poured their wishes on Twitter urging the citizens to warmly welcome the onset of the new season. The entire nation is gripped in the celebration of this vibrant and colorful festival.

Advertising

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sent his heartwarming wishes on this festive occasion. Former Olympic medalist Vijender Singh, on the other hand, expressed solidarity to the CRPF jawans who lost their lives during the Pulwama attack last month and urged not to celebrate the festival.

Check out some of the wishes below –

How’s the mood? Colourful, I bet! Wishing Indians everywhere, a very Happy Holi! — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 21, 2019

Let this #Holi take away all your worries and fill your life with colours of joy; may all your wishes get fulfilled.

Happy Holi!??#IndiaontheRise #HappyHoli #badminton pic.twitter.com/TL3pJWaKRb — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 21, 2019

Burn all negativity and bring all positivity in life.

Celebrate this Holi with vibrant colours.

Happy Holi!#happyholi #2019 #festival pic.twitter.com/WmPqShuFjI — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 21, 2019

Let the festival of colours spread joy, happiness and harmony among all ?? Wishing everyone a very #HappyHoli #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/S15HdJLxy3 — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) 21 March 2019

May the festival of colour bring happiness and excitement in all our lives. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/WGnDco2J9L — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) 21 March 2019

Very Special Salute fr our Services’ Great Jawaans..forever ready to play Holi fr the Sake Of the Nation..Jai Jawan Jai Hind.! pic.twitter.com/OSSZFdCVma — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) 20 March 2019

Happy Holi ???? https://t.co/k1DqKr28ct — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 20 March 2019

Search engine Google also dedicated its doodle to the festival of colours. The doodle depicts revellers splashing colours on each other while one person is playing an instrument and another is eating sweets. The artwork has been created by Chennai-based artist Chaaya Prabhat.