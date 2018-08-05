‘You are Jai, and me Veeru’: Vinod Kambli to Sachin Tendulkar on Friendship Day

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli have been friends since their younger days. Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli have been friends since their younger days.

Celebrating the occasion of Friendship Day, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli on Sunday shared a wonderful message for cricketing legend and childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar. In a tweet, the former left-handed batsman compared him and Sachin to ‘Jai’ and ‘Veeru’ from the iconic Bollywood film, Sholay. “On field, you are the greatest that the game could produce, off the field, you are Jay and me, Veeru,” Kambli said.

The 46-year old further vowed to never break the friendship between the two cricketers. “On this friendship day all I want to say is.. @sachin_rt “Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.. Todenge dam magar tera saath na chodenge..”

On field you are the greatest that the game could produce, off the field, you are Jay and me, Veeru… On this friendship day all I want to say is.. @sachin_rt “Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.. Todenge dam magar tera saath na chodenge..🤝🏏😘 #HappyFriendshipDay #FriendshipDay2018 pic.twitter.com/Mbs7Ru0fdS — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) 5 August 2018

Apart from Kambli, several other members of the sports fraternity sent their wishes on the Friendship Day, including parliamentarians Rajyvardhan Rathore and Mary Kom.

I have learned that friendship isn’t about who you have known the longest, it’s about who came and never left your side 🤝 #FriendshipDay — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 5 August 2018

This #FriendshipDay, revisit the best moments from the season gone by 🤝 📸 Full album – https://t.co/82nSmm2hl6#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/7tznAcFIAF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 5 August 2018

“Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” On #FriendshipDay2018, let us celebrate the beautiful bond between friends – softer than velvet, yet stronger than steel! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 5 August 2018

This one goes out to all the weirdo friends! 😜

Tag yours! Happy #FriendshipDay2018! 😎#HallaBol pic.twitter.com/vRdEQHm3ul — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 5 August 2018

Friendship is the most promising relationship in the world . It is eternal , full of love and wiseness.

A true friend will walk you through, in the dark and love you with the utmost… https://t.co/8jdwipGWnH — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) 5 August 2018

Over the years @imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17 have mastered the art of being best buddies and we all can learn a lesson or two from them! #HappyFriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/vQYerGKqAk — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) 5 August 2018

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, every year, all around the world, to celebrate the bond of friendship.

