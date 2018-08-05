Follow Us:
‘You are Jai, and me Veeru’: Vinod Kambli to Sachin Tendulkar on Friendship Day

In a tweet, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli compared him and Sachin to 'Jai' and 'Veeru' from the iconic Bollywood film, Sholay.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 5, 2018 12:06:39 pm
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli have been friends since their younger days.
Celebrating the occasion of Friendship Day, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli on Sunday shared a wonderful message for cricketing legend and childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar. In a tweet, the former left-handed batsman compared him and Sachin to ‘Jai’ and ‘Veeru’ from the iconic Bollywood film, Sholay. “On field, you are the greatest that the game could produce, off the field, you are Jay and me, Veeru,” Kambli said.

The 46-year old further vowed to never break the friendship between the two cricketers. “On this friendship day all I want to say is.. @sachin_rt “Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.. Todenge dam magar tera saath na chodenge..”

Apart from Kambli, several other members of the sports fraternity sent their wishes on the Friendship Day, including parliamentarians Rajyvardhan Rathore and Mary Kom.

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, every year, all around the world, to celebrate the bond of friendship.

