Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Happy Father’s day: From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to Saina Nehwal, sports stars remember their ‘heroes’

Happy Father’s day: From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to Saina Nehwal, sports stars remember their ‘heroes’

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag, here are all the sportstars who posted Father's Day messages on social media.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 17, 2018 7:06:58 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar India, India Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar MP, Sachin Tendulkar Rajya Sabha MP, Rajya Sabha, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sachin Tendulkar remembers his father on Father’s Day. (Source: PTI)
Related News

As the world Father’s day on Sunday former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and several sportspersons wished their fathers on the Special day. Father’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, is an occasion that recognises the contribution made by fathers. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted a black-and-white picture of himself with his father, and wrote, “My first hero and my inspiration forever, my dad. England fast bowler James Anderson also posted a video in which he talked about the relationship he shares with his father.

In the video captioned, “As a dad I know my place”, Anderson talks about the time when his father used to take time out from work to travel with him during his younger days as a cricketer. He also remembers the time how his father used to console him when he used to perform badly.

 

 

 

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Father’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, is an occasion that celebrates fatherhood all across the world.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 