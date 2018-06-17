Happy Father’s day: From Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to Saina Nehwal, sports stars remember their ‘heroes’

Sachin Tendulkar remembers his father on Father’s Day. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar remembers his father on Father’s Day. (Source: PTI)

As the world Father’s day on Sunday former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and several sportspersons wished their fathers on the Special day. Father’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, is an occasion that recognises the contribution made by fathers. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted a black-and-white picture of himself with his father, and wrote, “My first hero and my inspiration forever, my dad. England fast bowler James Anderson also posted a video in which he talked about the relationship he shares with his father.

In the video captioned, “As a dad I know my place”, Anderson talks about the time when his father used to take time out from work to travel with him during his younger days as a cricketer. He also remembers the time how his father used to console him when he used to perform badly.

Happy Father’s Day Dad!

A man of few words but the sacrifices you made for me throughout my life have been and will continue to be an inspiration for me.

Love you dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zrXqm8ZMcG — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 17 June 2018

On this Father’s Day I continue to miss my dad… https://t.co/OxMj8xUAoj — Vijay Amritraj (@Vijay_Amritraj) June 17, 2018

Happy Father’s Day dad!! Miss you everyday! 💙 pic.twitter.com/KioT399KdU — David Sharpe (@DavidSharpe91) June 17, 2018

My first hero and my inspiration forever, my dad. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/li5yhWoMEq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 17 June 2018

Low-key Father’s Day with my man Loki! 👑🔥😄 Wishing a very happy Father’s Day to all the Strong Men/Women out there who keep the Families together and are the Ultimate Superheroes to all of us! ❤️#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/l1yEmnvapO — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 17 June 2018

Thanks papa hamesha mere saath khadey hone ke liye life mein. Aur jo aapne manners, kaise seva karna sikhaya aapne bachpan mein , hasta hoon mann mein ki us waqt woh cheez kitni boring lagti karna. Par wohi cheez main aaj apne bachon ko sikhata hoon.Happy Father’s Day.😊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dR4sDnVMVt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 17 June 2018

Happy fathers day dad☺️😘 https://t.co/1lyIxaWqq9 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) 17 June 2018

Happy fathers day dad☺️😘 https://t.co/1lyIxaWqq9 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) 17 June 2018

Becoming a father is one of the greatest feelings ever. Thank you Dad and Ira for completing my world. Happy Father's Day! #Fathersday pic.twitter.com/cLNIwFlDRE — R P Singh (@rpsingh) June 17, 2018

