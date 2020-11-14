scorecardresearch
‘Stay safe, stay home’: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, clubs wish ‘Happy Diwali’

While Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag posted messages on social media wishing fans a "Happy Diwali", Manchester City tried their hand in adapting a Rabindranath Tagore verse.

By: Sports Desk Written by Sports Desk | November 14, 2020 4:22:50 pm
Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were among others to wish everyone on Diwali. (File)

On the occasion of Diwali, sportspersons and several franchises took to social media to wish their fans on Saturday. Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, and even Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City were among the first to wish.

The Festival of Lights commenced on a muted note on the weekend sans firecrackers in India.

Virat Kohli posted a video for Diwali with a special message for his fans. Several other cricketers like Suresh Raina and former players like Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag also posted messages.

From across the borders, wishes came in from Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City. Manchester City even tried their hand in adapting a Rabindranath Tagore verse.

