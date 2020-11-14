‘Stay safe, stay home’: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, clubs wish ‘Happy Diwali’

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were among others to wish everyone on Diwali. (File)

On the occasion of Diwali, sportspersons and several franchises took to social media to wish their fans on Saturday. Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, and even Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City were among the first to wish.

The Festival of Lights commenced on a muted note on the weekend sans firecrackers in India.

Virat Kohli posted a video for Diwali with a special message for his fans. Several other cricketers like Suresh Raina and former players like Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag also posted messages.

Wish all a happy diwali ..may the festival of lights bring happiness and prosperity to all .. pic.twitter.com/qIOHfRZoWW — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 14, 2020

Sending special Diwali wishes to our soldiers who are away from their families & standing tall in all odd situations to guard us. May this Diwali bring you all lot more strength & happiness. @adgpi #Respect #JaiHind #HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/Njd8eOaDYW — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 14, 2020

May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020

From across the borders, wishes came in from Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City. Manchester City even tried their hand in adapting a Rabindranath Tagore verse.

From all of us at the Premier League, wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali. 🪔 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/Zek4lOCtv7 — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 14, 2020

To all our supporters in 🇮🇳 and around the world, wishing you all a safe and prosperous #Diwali pic.twitter.com/cuEvikaq9A — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2020

✨ Wishing our fans in India 🇮🇳 a very happy & safe Diwali! 💙 Celebrate #DiwaliWithSpurs, have a sweet & watch football – like a true Spurs fan 😁🥰#THFC ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2OZgyt1qPx — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) November 14, 2020

Happy #Diwali to all of our supporters who are celebrating here and all around the world! pic.twitter.com/KGAFxrSIwE — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 14, 2020

From all of us at West Ham United, here’s wishing a very safe and #HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating.. pic.twitter.com/tCdSXnjiFZ — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 14, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd