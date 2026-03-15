Here is why Gulveer Singh’s half marathon personal best won’t be considered for National record

Star Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh created history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to dip below the one-hour mark in half marathon on Sunday. Running at the prestigious New York City Half Marathon, Gulveer finished third with a timing of 59 minutes 42 seconds against a strong international field. The Indian finished behind South Africa’s Adriaan Wildschutt, who clinched the top spot with a time of 59:30, while Morocco-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi finished second in 59:41.

Gulveer’s timing is better than the current national record of half marathon set by Avinash Sable. However, it won’t be considered as the official national record because the course of NYC half marathon is not certified for world and national records. While the race is certified by both USA Track and Field and World Athletics, the course of the race is not considered for records due to two reasons: point-to-point course and elevation drop.