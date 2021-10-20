scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
GSC World Snooker Qualifiers: Pankaj Advani claims 5th successive victory

Pankaj Advani maintained his excellent winning streak as he eased past Laxman Rawat 4-2 for his fifth successive win in the round-robin league matches of the "GSC World Snooker Qualifiers".

By: PTI |
October 20, 2021 7:56:43 pm
Pankaj Advani is a 23-time world champion. (File)

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani maintained his excellent winning streak as he eased past Laxman Rawat 4-2 for his fifth successive win in the round-robin league matches of the “GSC World Snooker Qualifiers”.

The Qualifiers are the BSFI National Selection Tournament, organized by ‘The Sportal’ and played at the Goregaon Sports Club.

Pankaj dished out a steady composed performance to dash the challenge from Laxman and cruised to victory with the frame scores reading 61-67, 67-19, 84-23, 65-48, 43-75 and 68-31 in his favour, a release said.

This was Pankaj’s fifth straight win in the selection tournament and he has a match in hand against National champion Aditya Mehta.

Earlier, Aditya recorded his fourth win defeating Laxman 4-3 in his fifth round match.

The lanky Aditya, who had suffered a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Dhvaj Haria in the third round, came up with the goods when it mattered most to carve out a 131 (65)-00, 35-69, 20-76, 72-20 00-93(75), 60-47 and 65-31 victory.

In women’s Y-camp action, Tamil Nadu cueists Varsha Sanjeev and Anupama Ramchandran, both enjoyed smooth sailing winning their respective fifth round matches in three straight frames on Wednesday morning.

