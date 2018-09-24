Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

‘Great Khali’ plans to hold International event in Jammu

Great Khali on Sunday revealed his plans to hold an international event in Jammu to wean away state's youth from drug addiction and stone pelting, channelising their energy in sporting activities.

By: PTI | Published: September 24, 2018 12:26:50 am
Khali, Khali wrestler, Khali AAP, wrestler Khali, Khali India, India Khali, Khali politics, Aam admi Party, sports news, sports Khali revealed his plans to hold an international event in Jammu. (Source: Express Photo)
Related News

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Great Khali on Sunday revealed his plans to hold an international event in Jammu to wean away state’s youth from drug addiction and stone pelting, channelising their energy in sporting activities.

The WWE superstar said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have the passion and need proper platform to express themselves.

“I will work to provide them the required opportunity so that they can focus on sports and earn a name for themselves, for the state and the nation. I am planning to organise a big international level competition in Jammu in near future and to make it possible, I will try to meet the state Governor (Satya Pal Malik),” Khali told reporters here.

He said focus on sports is a must to divert the attention of the youth from drugs and wrong path which they have chosen for themselves.

He asked youth including the residents of Kashmir valley to join his Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) Academy in Jalandhar and promised to open its branch in Jammu with the passage of the time for them.

Unlike Haryana and Punjab, Khali said the craze for sports among the youth in the state is missing.

“The proper platform was never provided to the youth, who got inclined towards drugs and wrong path. My endeavour will be to set them on the right path,” he said.

He said a big competition would help change the mind of the youth.

“We have a lot of talent here. If a proper platform is given to them, I am sure they will win lot of fame and medals for the state and the nation as well.”

Khali was here on the invitation of his friend, a police officer, to join the birth anniversary celebrations of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of the state.

He advised the youth to shun stone-pelting and sloganeering and concentrate on sports and their businesses.

“Politicians will only exploit you for nothing. You are only going to harm yourself and your families.”

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 