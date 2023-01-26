scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Government approves participation of wrestlers for Ranking Series Zagreb Open

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia are also part of the team, a ministry release stated, adding that the government would bear the entire costs of the wrestlers.

Wrestlers call off protest after six hour meeting with sports minister Anurag Thakur

The government on Thursday approved the participation of a 55-member Indian wrestling contingent including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for the Zagreb Open Grand Prix, slated to be held from February 1-5.

The newly formed five-member oversight committee selected 12 women, 11 Greco Roman and 13 male freestyle wrestlers for the the Ranking Series-opener.

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia are also part of the team, a ministry release stated, adding that the government would bear the entire costs of the wrestlers.

The oversight committee was formed by the sports ministry earlier this week to investigate the charges including those of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the sports body.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

Headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, the committee included former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director – teams – Radhica Sreeman.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

However, the wrestlers had expressed disappointment that they were not consulted before the formation of the committee.
Last week, Bajrang, Vinesh, Ravi Dahiya had led a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president.

The wrestlers had accused Sharan, who is also a BJP MP, of acting like a dictator and sexually harassing junior wrestlers.
However, they did not reveal the identity of the athletes who faced sexual harassment.
TAKE

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 12:19 IST
Next Story

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
close