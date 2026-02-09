Sprint sensation Gout Gout set to skip Commonwealth Games in favour of U20 World Championships

Gout Gout, of Australia, runs to win the men 200 meters during the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, June 24. (AP Photo)

Australian teen sprint sensation Gout Gout has opted out of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

According to reports in Australian media, the 18-year-old will skip the multi-sporting event, set to take place in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, in favour of the U20 World Athletics Championships scheduled from 5th August in Oregon, USA.

“It’s (Commonwealth Games) is a great event and it’s one of those big meets where everyone loves (it), but looking at development, it’s definitely the better decision going for the World U20s,” he said to Channel 7’s Bruce McAvaney, as reported by SEN

He has set the international Athletics circuit on fire for the last couple of years. He won the silver at the 200m event at the previous edition of the World U20 Championships and also participated at the Senior World Championships last year where he reached the semi-finals.