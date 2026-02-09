Sprint sensation Gout Gout set to skip Commonwealth Games in favour of U20 World Championships

Australia’s Commonwealth Games team chef de mission, Petria Thomas, said she understood the teenager’s decision to opt out of CWG.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 9, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Gout GoutGout Gout, of Australia, runs to win the men 200 meters during the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, June 24. (AP Photo)
Australian teen sprint sensation Gout Gout has opted out of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

According to reports in Australian media, the 18-year-old will skip the multi-sporting event, set to take place in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, in favour of the U20 World Athletics Championships scheduled from 5th August in Oregon, USA.

“It’s (Commonwealth Games) is a great event and it’s one of those big meets where everyone loves (it), but looking at development, it’s definitely the better decision going for the World U20s,” he said to Channel 7’s Bruce McAvaney, as reported by SEN

He has set the international Athletics circuit on fire for the last couple of years. He won the silver at the 200m event at the previous edition of the World U20 Championships and also participated at the Senior World Championships last year where he reached the semi-finals.

Di Sheppard, the Queenslander’s coach, said the tight turnaround between the two events was a major reason behind the decision to skip CWG. “We want him to be running in his late 20s. So, you don’t want to push the boundaries too soon. It’s just the fact they (Commonwealth Games and U20 World Championships) are so compacted.”

“Gout is a remarkable talent and although he won’t be in Glasgow, we hope to see him don the green and gold at a Commonwealth Games in the future,” Thomas said.

“I think it’s important that we all remember he is 18 and remains on the rise. He has a long career ahead of him and we respect his decision to prioritise the world under-20 championships as he builds towards a home Olympic Games at Brisbane 2032.’’

Australian Athletics also declared their support for the young sprinter. “Australian Athletics supports the decision by Gout Gout and his coaching team for him to not compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and to prioritise his focus on success at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2026,” Australian Athletics said in a statement on Sunday.

 

