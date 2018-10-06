Google Doodle marks start of 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

Google Doodle celebrates the start of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina. (Source: Google)

The Google Doodle on Saturday, October 6, 2018, celebrates the start of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With over 200 countries taking part, the event marks the start of young athletes’ career before they go on to bigger and better things. The event will see thousands of athletes, aged 15-18, compete in various categories.

It is the first time Summer Youth Olympic Games are being held outside of Asia and the first Youth Games for either summer or winter to be held outside Eurasia. The previous two summer events have been held in Singapore (2010) and Nanjing, China (2014).

The doodle sees an animated young bird compete in various sporting events such as weightlifting, gymnastics and swimming. This year kiteboarding and BMX freestyle park will make their debuts, as will a new version of handball that’s played on the beach. Football is out, in favour of futsal — an indoor game played on a smaller hard court and involves lesser players.

India will be represented by 47 athletes at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina across 13 sports (37 disciplines) with the event concluding on October 18 with the closing ceremony. The contingent includes ISSF senior and junior world cup champion Manu Bhaker, Commonwealth Games medallist shooter Mehuli Ghosh, world youth boxing champion Jyoti Gulia and world youth silver medalist Jeremy Lalrinunga in weightlifting.

This year will also feature mixed gender events as well as mixed National Olympic Committee events, bringing athletes from different countries together on the same team.

The mascot of the Youth Games is ‘Pandi’ the teen jaguar, who loves sports and is native to Argentina. The games occur every four years in a different city and country with summer and winter editions. Gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded for first, second, and third place — this year designed by 18-year-old Farid Husen from Indonesia.

