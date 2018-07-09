Gold medal is for everyone who never stopped believing in me: Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmakar is some distance away from returning to the Produnova vault, but the Indian will take it a step at a time if Tokyo is her ultimate goal. (Source: File Photo) Dipa Karmakar is some distance away from returning to the Produnova vault, but the Indian will take it a step at a time if Tokyo is her ultimate goal. (Source: File Photo)

Dipa Karmakar scripted history on Sunday by becoming the second Indian gymnast to clinch a gold medal at the World Challenge Cup. Announcing her return in an emphatic fashion after an injury layoff Karmakar scored 14.150 to clinch the yellow metal. She had topped the qualification with a score of 13.400. Dipa’s feat earned her widespread applause and congratulatory messages including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and mega star Amitabh Bachchan among others. Responding to the wishes Dipa took to the micro-blogging site and dedicated the medal to those who stood by her and gave never-ending support. “This medal is for everyone who never stopped believing in me! Thank you @Media_SAI, Gymnastic Federation of India, Anant Joshi Sir, @GoSportsVoices, my physio Sajad bhai, Tripura Govt, Nandi sir and @merakiconnect for the endless support and encouragement,” she wrote.

This medal is for everyone who never stopped believing in me! Thank you @Media_SAI, Gymnastic Federation of India, Anant Joshi Sir, @GoSportsVoices, my physio Sajad bhai, Tripura Govt, Nandi sir and @merakiconnect for the endless support and encouragement. pic.twitter.com/FJmiusIW2A — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) 9 July 2018

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Karmakar for her efforts and wrote on Twitter, “India is proud of @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude.”

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan said, “Congratulations to @DipaKarmakar. She has won Gold in the World Championships for gymnastics on the Vault. you proved to the World that what was wrongly denied to you in the Olympics, you won it here . Proud of you . we are proud Indians because of you”.

